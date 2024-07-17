Four Former Oklahoma Players Selected in UFL College Draft
On Wednesday, the UFL held its College Draft, where teams are able to select players who have completed their final college football season.
Four former Oklahoma players were selected on Wednesday, with Andrew Raym coming off the board with the first pick in the sixth round. The Sooners' 2023 starter at center went undrafted in the NFL Draft and signed as an undrafted free agent with the Carolina Panthers.
If Raym is cut by the Panthers, the Broken Arrow, OK, product will have the opportunity to start his professional career with the Memphis Showboats. Memphis selected former Kansas quarterback Jason Bean with the first overall selection in the draft.
Raym made 29 starts during his time in Norman after being a 4-star recruit, rated the No. 41 overall prospect and No. 1 guard in the 2020 recruiting class.
With the fifth pick in the sixth round, the St. Louis Battlehawks selected former OU defensive lineman Isaiah Coe. Coe came to Oklahoma from Iowa Western Community College, tallying 55 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and tree sacks in three seasons with the Sooners.
At his OU's Pro Day, Coe managed a whopping 34 reps on the bench press, which would have been the second highest total of any player at the NFL Combine.
Coe was not selected in April's NFL Draft, but signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent. Like Raym, Coe will have the opportunity to play for the Battlehawks if he is cut from the Colts roster.
With the fourth pick in the ninth round of the UFL College Draft, the DC Defenders selected former Oklahoma, SMU and Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai. While Mordecai never started for the Sooners, the Waco, TX, product was the team's backup QB and even threw a touchdown in a win over Texas.
In the 10th round, the Arlington Renegades selected former OU wide receiver Drake Stoops.