Four-Star Wide Receiver in 2025 Class Decommits from Oklahoma
Oklahoma has lost one of its top offensive pledges of the 2025 recruiting class.
Wide receiver Marcus Harris of Eastvale, CA, decommited from the Sooners on Sunday, per Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports. Harris had been committed to Oklahoma since June.
Harris, listed at 6-foot, 185 pounds, is rated as a 4-star prospect by On3. The wideout prodigy is ranked as the No. 349 prospect by the recruiting service, and he also holds offers from UCLA, Texas, Oregon and Georgia.
Per On3, Harris is now expected to commit to UCLA, which holds a 79.6 percent probability on the site’s Recruiting Prediction Machine.
Harris seemed to be a strong commit for the Sooners up until Sunday’s reported decommitment. The wide receiver prospect posted and reposted a handful of positive messages about Oklahoma on X (formerly Twitter) after the Sooners’ 24-3 win against No. 7 Alabama on Nov. 23.
In three years as a varsity starter for Mater Dei in California, Harris has logged 1,747 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns. Harris helped lead the Monarchs to the CIF Open Division state championship in 2023, and his team will go for back-to-back titles on Dec. 14.
Harris is the second offensive recruit to decommit from OU since the Sooners fired offensive coordinator Seth Littrell on Oct. 20. Longtime quarterback commit Kevin Sperry, also of the 2025 class, flipped his commitment from OU to Florida State on Nov. 21.
Even after Harris’ decommitment, the Sooners have four wide receivers committed in the 2025 class.
Elijah Thomas (Checotah, OK) and Cortez Mills (Homestead, FL) are Oklahoma's highest-ranked wideout prospects, both rated as 4-star recruits by 247Sports. The Sooners also have commitments from Emmanuel Choice and Gracen Harris, both of whom are 3-star recruits.
They also have plenty of young receiving talent still on the roster from the 2024 class.
The Sooners signed four receivers — Zion Kearney, Ivan Carreon, Zion Ragins and KJ Daniels — a year ago. Kearney, Carreon and Ragins have all caught passes in 2024, as Kearney and Carreon were rated as four-star prospects in last year’s class.
OU also has seen production from walk-on freshman receiver Jacob Jordan, who has caught 16 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown in 2024.
Even with plenty of young receiving talent, OU's passing game has been a struggle. The Sooners are averaging just 167.6 passing yards per game, which is the 13th worst in the FBS.
Oklahoma’s 2025 recruiting class is ranked No. 13 nationally and No. 8 in the Southeastern Conference. Both Rivals and 247 Sports rank OU No. 14 nationally. The SEC teams rated ahead of the Sooners are Georgia, Alabama, Texas, Auburn, LSU, Tennessee and Texas A&M.
The Sooners finished the 2024 regular season 6-6 (2-6 ) in their first year playing in the Southeastern Conference. After starting the season 4-1, the Sooners lost five of their last seven games to finish .500 for just the second time since 1998.
Early National Signing Day will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 4, as college football prospects from across the country will sign their national letters of intent.