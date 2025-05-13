Fresh Faces: Oklahoma DB Trystan Haynes Hoping to Crack Starting Lineup
As a Midwest City, OK, native, Trystan Haynes was always intrigued by the possibility of playing for the Sooners.
Haynes, a freshman cornerback from Carl Albert High School, had offers from just about everywhere. Alabama, Georgia and Notre Dame are just a few of the powerhouse programs that offered Haynes.
He verbally committed to OU in May 2024 but still explored other options after that, taking official visits to Miami, Texas A&M and Notre Dame.
But the 2024 fall solidified Haynes’ commitment.
“Seeing how the fans treat the players, how the coaches treat the players, it's definitely where I wanted to be,” Haynes said. “At some point, I definitely just focused on OU.”
Haynes attended a handful of the Sooners’ games during the 2024 season.
Though Oklahoma struggled, finishing the year 6-7, the Sooners’ 24-3 home win against Alabama affirmed his belief that Norman was the place to be.
“I was like, yeah, this is where I want to be for sure,” Haynes said.
Haynes was a consensus 4-star recruit, hence the numerous offers from major programs. 247Sports ranked him as the No. 100 overall prospect in the Class of 2025. Haynes compiled 10 pass breakups and 28 tackles in his senior season of high school and was selected for the 2025 Navy All-American Bowl.
The Carl Albert product is one of five defensive backs that the Sooners signed in the 2025 class, along with safety Courtland Guillory, safety Omarion Robinson, cornerback Maliek Hawkins and safety Marcus Wimberly.
OU coach Brent Venables is very high on Haynes and his fellow secondary newcomers.
“This is a group of guys that know how to go line up at defensive back,” Venables said. “They know where to put their eyes. They know how to flip their hips. They know how to attack the ball. They know how to tackle and chew up space, running the alley.”
Haynes is one of three players from Carl Albert on OU’s roster, along with freshman tight end Trynae Washington and sophomore running back Xavier Robinson.
Those two high school teammates of Haynes’ have helped him get into a rhythm during his first few months in Norman.
“We share that connection,” Haynes said. “We always talk. It’s a very integral part of what we have. Because we come from the same place, we bring the same level of competitiveness to the program.”
Haynes’ goal as a true freshman isn’t just to play: It’s to break into the starting lineup.
Prior to spring ball, Haynes said he was “doing all the things” he needed to do to reach that goal in the fall.
“Studying the playbook, working in the weight room,” Haynes said. “Doing what I can, learning from the older guys. They always make sure to teach me and make sure that I know that they care for me. I’m going to do everything I can to get there.”