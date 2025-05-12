Fresh Faces: Oklahoma RB Tory Blaylock Looking to Follow Father’s NFL Footsteps
Not many players on Oklahoma’s roster, if any, have wheels like Tory Blaylock’s.
Blaylock, a freshman running back from Texas, is also a track star. He was a part of Atascocita High School’s state championship-winning 4x100 relay team, which set a national record with a time of 38.92 in 2024.
The Sooners are getting more than a football player — they’re getting an elite athlete.
“One of the most dynamic and explosive running backs in the country,” OU coach Brent Venables said at his signing day press conference in December. “He’s a home run hitter.”
In addition to Blaylock’s record-breaking relay performance, he starred for the Atascocita football team in 2024.
The tailback ran for 1,262 yards and 26 touchdowns as a senior, averaging 9.6 yards per carry. He also logged 304 receiving yards and three touchdown receptions on 22 receptions.
247Sports, ESPN and Rivals all graded Blaylock as a 4-star prospect, while On3 had him as a 3-star. Rivals ranked him as the No. 9 running back in the Class of 2025.
Early into his time at OU, Blaylock has enjoyed playing alongside an experienced group of running backs. Others in the position group include sophomore Xavier Robinson, senior Jovantae Barnes, Cal transfer Jadyn Ott and sophomore Taylor Tatum.
“I’m a competitor, so all these guys push each other every day, we all push each other, and it’s been good,” Blaylock said. “They know a lot about football. They’ve played a lot of football. Learning from them is very important.”
Though Gavin Sawchuk recently transferred to Florida State, Blaylock’s work ethic and skills impressed him before he departed.
“It’s hard for a freshman to come in like that, but he stepped up,” Sawchuk said in April. “Tough, smart mentally. He steps up and he gets the job done when he needs to get the job done — I’m impressed. As a young guy, he’s coming in and done really well.”
Blaylock had offers from almost every other major program, including Texas, Alabama, Texas A&M and Ohio State. One of the biggest factors in his decision to choose OU was to play under running backs coach DeMarco Murray.
Murray was a two-time first team All-Big 12 player for the Sooners and played seven seasons in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans, making the Pro Bowl three times and winning an NFL rushing title.
“He played at the highest level, did great things in the league, did great things in college,” Blaylock said. “Getting coached by someone who’s been there and done it, knows how to coach and it’s been proven … I’m just going to trust his coaching, do what he wants me to do.”
Blaylock is also hoping to play at the level his dad, Derrick, reached. Derrick Blaylock played seven years in the NFL, primarily with the Kansas City Chiefs.
To get there, Blaylock knows he’ll have to grow, both on the field and in the weight room.
“It’s been a good process. I’ve been learning a lot; I’ve been working hard,” Blaylock said. “I’m already transforming. (Strength and conditioning coach Jerry Schmidt)’s program has been getting me faster, stronger, and I’m trying to just be the best version of myself.”