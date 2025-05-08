Fresh Faces: Oklahoma S Omarion Robinson Looking to Make Impact as Freshman
NORMAN — Omarion Robinson was one of the best players in Arkansas during high school, but he knows that his previous accomplishments won’t hold any weight at Oklahoma.
Robinson, a freshman from Little Rock, is one of five defensive backs the Sooners signed from the Class of 2025. Rivals ranked Robinson as the No. 1 player in the class from Arkansas, while ESPN, 247Sports and On3 had him at No. 3.
Playing at Parkview High School, Robinson was instrumental as the school won its third straight state title in December. He missed much of the 2024 season with an ankle injury, but as a junior, he logged two interceptions, two forced fumbles, 42 tackles and 10 pass breakups.
As he becomes a defensive back for an SEC squad, Robinson isn’t focused on his high school trophy case.
“You come to the university and all the stars go away,” Robinson said. “Everybody’s on the same level. You have to do something to make yourself stand out. Put your head down and work, no excuses.”
Robinson is one of five in a secondary group that OU coach Brent Venables raved about during his signing day press conference in December.
“This is a group of guys that know how to go line up at defensive back,” Venables said. “They know where to put their eyes. They know how to flip their hips. They know how to attack the ball. They know how to tackle and chew up space, running the alley.”
Robinson is expected to play safety for the Sooners.
Veterans at the position like Robert Spears-Jennings and Peyton Bowen have set the example for Robinson during his first few months on campus, helping him learn the playbook and get more acclimated to the rigorous workout schedule.
“The whole safety group has come together for the younger guys,” Robinson said. “We can ask any questions, and they’ll answer.”
Recently, Oklahoma’s defensive backs have gotten significant experience during their true freshman years.
Cornerback Eli Bowen earned ESPN Freshman All-America honors after logging 30 tackles, two tackles for loss and an interception in 2024. And safeties Michael Boganowski and Jaydan Hardy both played every game for the Sooners a year ago, and Reggie Powers played in 12.
The opportunity to play early in his college career was a driving factor in Robinson’s decision to play at OU.
“It was great seeing the freshmen get playing time,” Robinson said. “That’s a big part of why I came here, coming in and competing as a freshman, to get on the field. They’re playing a big part. I think it’s going to be great for all the freshmen to get experience.”
Robinson, currently listed at 203 pounds, said it’s his goal to reach 205 by the fall, though he admitted that any weight between 195 and 210 will be suitable for him.
Physical growth is certainly a goal of Robinson’s, but he realizes that learning the OU defensive system is just as important.
“We watch film, of course, but you have to take time on your own and study the film, too,” Robinson said. “I’m starting to get in the groove of the playbook. When you start connecting the dots, you know more and more and more.”