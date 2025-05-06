Report: Oklahoma Reportedly Landing Mercer QB From Transfer Portal
Oklahoma is evidently adding another quarterback to the mix.
Mercer quarterback Whitt Newbauer is reportedly expected to transfer to OU, according to On3 Sports.
Newbauer, originally from Raleigh, NC, stands 6-foot-6 and weighs 225 pounds. As a true freshman in 2024, he threw for 1,398 yards and 12 touchdowns. He logged only four interceptions and also ran for two touchdowns.
The quarterback competed in both of the Bears’ NCAA Division I FCS playoff games, logging two touchdowns and one interception in contests against Rhode Island and eventual national champion North Dakota State. He also threw the Bears’ lone touchdown pass in their loss to Alabama on Nov. 16.
Newbauer’s impressive freshman campaign earned him 2024 Southern Conference Offensive All-Freshman honors.
Out of high school, Newbauer was an unranked prospect by all major recruiting networks. His only NCAA Division I FBS offer was from Central Michigan, and he earned FCS offers from Chattanooga, Bethune-Cookman, Samford, Houston Christian and Wofford. He was a two-time all-conference pick while playing for Cardinal Gibbons High School.
Newbauer’s reported commitment comes after Cole Gonzales departed from the program in April in favor of Pittsburgh. Gonzales, previously at Western Carolina, transferred to Oklahoma after the 2024 season before entering the portal again after the completion of spring ball.
Newbauer will reportedly become the fourth scholarship quarterback on Oklahoma’s roster, joining John Mateer, Michael Hawkins Jr. and Jett Niu. Jackson Arnold, OU’s leading passer in 2024, transferred to Auburn in December.
The post-spring transfer portal window closed on April 25.