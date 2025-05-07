Fresh Faces: Oklahoma's Trynae Washington Bringing Versatility to New-Look TE Group
NORMAN — Oklahoma coach Brent Venables sees Trynae Washington as one of the most underrated recruits in the Class of 2025.
Washington, a tight end from Carl Albert High School in Midwest City, signed to play for the Sooners in December.
With a 6-foot-3, 200-pound frame, he’s someone that Venables expects to bring versatility to the Sooners’ offense.
“There’s nothing that he can’t do,” Venables said at his signing day press conference in December. “He’s got natural hands. He’s super physical. He’s got a great frame. One of the most unassuming guys as well, but when he gets into the weight room and starts working with the fundamentals, man, again, there’s no limits on what he can do.”
Washington was graded a 4-star prospect by Rivals, On3 and ESPN, while 247Sports rated him a 3-star. On3 ranked him as the No. 265 overall recruit in the Class of 2025 and the No. 6 player from Oklahoma.
Washington was instrumental during his time at Carl Albert, helping the powerhouse program win its third straight state championship in 2024.
As a senior, primarily playing wide receiver, Washington caught 28 passes for 508 yards and seven touchdowns. He also played safety and cornerback for Carl Albert, recording two pick-sixes and three pass breakups in his last year of high school football.
Washington committed to OU in November 2023, and since then, Venables saw him play twice in person. And both times, it was Washington’s versatility that stood out to him.
“I saw him have pick-sixes, great toe-touch receptions as a receiver,” Venables said. “Just great instincts as a football player.”
A few months into his time in Norman, Washington said the toughest adjustment has been the rigorous schedule that comes with playing high-level college football.
But Washington understands that the older guys around him — coaches and veteran players — have been in his shoes before, and he’s not afraid to ask for help.
“Figuring out a routine, that’s been the hardest part … but they’re very helpful,” Washington said. “If it’s a play or something outside of football, I know I can talk to them.”
OU’s tight end position looks much different than it did in 2024.
Bauer Sharp, who led the Sooners in receiving yards, transferred to LSU after the regular season. And Davon Mitchell recently announced his commitment to Louisville after leaving the program in April.
Only three tight ends from the 2024 roster — Kade McIntyre, Kaden Helms and converted linebacker Jaren Kanak — return to the squad in 2025, and none of them played a major role last year. The Sooners collected tight ends Will Huggins (Pittsburg State), Carson Kent (Kennesaw State) and John Locke (Louisiana Tech) from the transfer portal, and Washington is the only freshman at the position.
“As a young guy coming in, I’m going to do what I can, whether or not there is a solidified spot,” Washington said. “The competition here is very high. There’s always a competition, we’re always competing against each other. Any opportunity I get, I’m going to take it.”
With so many new faces in the tight end room, it’s hard to predict how reps will be split among the group.
Because of that, Washington knows that his name could be called upon as a true freshman — and he made it a priority to be ready if and when that happens during spring ball.
“As far as personal goals go, I want to get stronger and faster,” Washington said. “And I want to learn as much as I can as far as the playbook goes.”