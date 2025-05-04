Fresh Faces: Oklahoma Walk-On OL Sean Hutton Learning From Fasusi, Bedenbaugh
NORMAN — It’s only fitting that Sean Hutton and Michael Fasusi are roommates.
Both freshman offensive linemen, Hutton and Fasusi played together at Lewisville High School in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Hutton calls Fasusi his best friend, and the two were lucky enough to get paired in the same dorm room with one another.
Though the two are tightly connected, their resumes are quite different.
Fasusi was the No. 8 overall recruit in the Class of 2025, per 247Sports, and chose OU over offers from Texas, Texas A&M and other major programs. Hutton is a preferred walk-on, and his only NCAA Division I scholarship offer was from Mississippi Valley State.
Hutton might not be a well-known name around campus, but the offensive lineman is grateful for the opportunity to possibly become one.
“Nothing short of a blessing,” Hutton said. “It’s been really good, getting adjusted. Just building new connections, that’s the biggest thing about college. Meeting new people on the team and on campus has been amazing.”
At 6-foot, Hutton is shorter than most Division I offensive lineman.
Fasusi is not. The former 5-star stands 6-foot-4 and has taught Hutton how to play bigger than his size.
“He taught me a lot of things, especially run blocking-wise, how to use your length,” Hutton said. “Fasusi Island, that’s what I like to call it.”
After playing together in high school, the linemen now live just a few yards away from each other — and that was beneficial for Hutton as he tried to grow during spring ball.
“That’s probably been the best thing about it, having someone that relates to me,” Hutton said. “He’s right there to talk me through it. Someone that I can talk to, be myself around.”
Hutton was unranked by all major recruiting services but believes that he can find his role at OU. Early in the recruiting process, Hutton felt a connection with offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh.
The freshman described Bedenbaugh as someone that’s “authentic” but also not afraid to tell it how it is — and that’s exactly what Hutton was looking for.
“Coach B is Coach B all the time,” Hutton said. “That’s one thing I really liked about the recruiting process. You don’t need someone who’s going to sugarcoat things. He’s going to give it straight to you and tell you what you need to work on.”
Hutton didn’t come to Norman with any stars attached to his name, but that doesn’t mean he’s on the roster to just wear a jersey and sit on the bench.
OU coach Brent Venables praised the freshman when he signed in December.
“Sean’s a versatile inside-outside player being undervalued,” Venables said. “Tough kid. Can really move his feet, and (I’m) really excited about Sean.”
Oklahoma’s offensive line will have a combination of youth and experience in 2025.
The Sooners have several veterans back, including Jacob Sexton, Febechi Nwaiwu, Heath Ozaeta, Logan Howland, Troy Everett and Jake Taylor, and they also picked up three — Derek Simmons (Western Carolina), Luke Baklenko (Stanford) and Jake Maikkula (Stanford) — from the transfer portal.
Hutton is one of four freshman offensive linemen on this year's squad, along with Ryan Fodje, Owen Hollenbeck and Fasusi.
Even with so much depth in OU’s offensive line, Hutton made it his goal to learn everything he can about the offense from the scheme to the playbook and the coaches.
That way, he can be ready if his name gets called in 2025.
“If I know how to do everything right, doing it consistently, that’s what helps you get on the field,” Hutton said. “Of course, getting bigger, stronger, faster. Then, make plays. That’s what football comes down to at the end of the day.”