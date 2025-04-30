Oklahoma Lands Transfer Portal Wide Receiver
Oklahoma finally landed the receiver it sought in the spring transfer portal window.
McNeese State pass catcher Jer’Michael Carter picked the Sooners over Baylor and Vanderbilt, per 247Sports' Matt Zenitz.
The 6-foot-4 receiver arrived at McNeese State after graduating from Kentwood High School in Kentwood, LA, and he played in four games as a true freshman in 2023. He caught three passes for 56 yards, but enjoyed a massive uptick in production as a sophomore.
Carter caught 37 passes last year for 537 yards and three scores and had at least one reception in all 12 games.
READ MORE
Updated OU Spring Transfer Portal Tracker
His season-high came on Oct. 10 in a 43-22 loss to Houston Christian. Carter caught five passes for 108 yards.
He also hauled in four passes for 69 yards against Nicholls, and closed the year with a six-catch, 77-yard showing against Lamar where he also scored a touchdown.
Carter will be a key depth addition for OU receivers coach Emmett Jones after Arkansas-Pine Bluff transfer Javonnie Gibson sustained a broken leg at the end of spring practice, which will sideline him all summer.
Gibson and Carter both played last season on the Division I FCS level, Gibson at Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Carter at McNeese.
“(Gibson) got rolled up on in practice, unfortunately,” Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said of the broken leg after the Crimson Combine. “Again, if he just stays on schedule, he'll be back to start the season and be back with us. Similar injury to Kendel Dolby. Not quite as severe.”
Receiver Deion Burks returned from injury over the spring, and Arkansas transfer Isaiah Sategna developed into a reliable presence on the practice field throughout March and April prior to a hamstring strain sidelined him for the final week of drills.
OU will also have a pair of freshmen in Elijah Thomas and Manny Choice to help contribute alongside last year’s returning freshman class.