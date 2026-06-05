Grading Oklahoma's Defensive Assistants Heading into 2026

The Oklahoma Sooner defense became a feared unit in 2025. The last time you might have said that, Barack Obama was in the White House.

Brent Venables' job as head coach also came with the caveat of improving the defense after years of mismanagement and ignoring led that side of the ball to be an afterthought. He has done that and more, especially after becoming the defensive coordinator in 2025.

Venables would be the first to tell you that he hasn't done it alone. With a great balance of hiring assistants he trusted during his time at Clemson and having an eye for coaching talent elsewhere, Venables has built a championship-level defensive staff.

The offensive side of the ball has a big year ahead of it in 2026. But how have the defensive assistants conducted themselves in recruiting, development and overall coaching at Oklahoma?

Associate Head Coach/Co-Defensive Coordinator /Run Defense/Defensive Tackles Coach Todd Bates

Recent key recruiting wins: David Stone, Jayden Jackson, Nigel Smith II

Recent development successes: Gracen Halton, David Stone

2025 Unit grade: A+

The impact of a strong 2026: Would continue being at the top of other schools' lists as a coordinator

Oklahoma defensive tackles coach Todd Bates directs his unit during one of the Sooners' spring practices. | Ryan Chapman / Sooners on SI

Venables and Todd Bates seemed attached at the hip.

That's great news for Oklahoma as Bates has maintained his reputation as one of the best interior defensive line coaches going back to his days at Clemson.

Signing all-star talents like David Stone and turning 3-stars like Jayden Jackson into one of the more feared linemen in the SEC speaks to his reputation. Perhaps even greater was the development of Gracen Halton — a player who seemed to be too small, who didn't even know a lot of the position's terminology, only to become a great player for the Sooners and an NFL Draft pick.

OU fans hope Bates stays in Norman a long time.

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Defensive Ends Coach Miguel Chavis

Recent key recruiting wins: Jake Kreul, Krew Jones (2027 verbal)

Recent development successes: R Mason Thomas, Taylor Wein

2025 Unit grade: A

The impact of a strong 2026: Continues to rise among the coaching ranks as one of the best recruiters and developers in the country

8-5 Miguel Chavis.jpg | John E. Hoover / Sooners on SI

When Venables brought Miguel Chavis from Clemson, some questioned whether bringing in such a green assistant coach at a key position was a good move.

Well, Chavis has knocked his position out of the park. Whether he has developed guys into NFL Draft picks, All-conference level performers or solid players who do their job, Chavis' impact has become equally as important as Bates'.

R Mason Thomas' career is a good example of Chavis' ability. Thomas was plagued by injuries early in his career, but once he became healthy, he was able to show off his talents. That doesn't happen without a good coach keeping him prepared for the moment his time comes.

Inside Linebackers Coach Nate Dreiling

Recent key recruiting wins: Cooper Witten (2027 verbal)

Recent development successes: Owen Heinecke

2025 Unit grade: A

The impact of a strong 2026: Would be difficult for OU to hold on to

Oklahoma linebackers coach Nate Dreiling | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Do you consider Cooper Witten a Nate Dreiling recruiting success or Jason Witten's? Regardless, once Witten arrives on campus next season, Dreiling will be in charge of his development.

In one season, Dreiling has made an impression with OU's roster — both the established veterans and the incoming young players.

With Owen Heinecke and Kip Lewis, the Sooners have one of the best linebacking duos in the nation. Bringing in Cole Sullivan will only make the unit stronger.

Assistant Linebackers/Outside Linebackers Coach Wes Goodwin

Recent key recruiting wins: Taven Epps (2027 verbal)

Recent development successes: Kendal Daniels

2025 Unit grade: B+

The impact of a strong 2026: Joins other assistants on defense as a hot name on coaching boards

Clemson Tigers defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin signals during the fourth quarter of the 2024 Aflac Kickoff Game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Ken Ruinard - Imagn Images

Wes Goodwin was another coach whom Venables brought over from Clemson. Once Venables took the lead on defense in 2025, he needed coaches he could trust to focus on the linebackers and cheetah spot.

In one season in Norman, Goodwin assimilated nicely with a demanding defensive staff.

His coaching and assistance with Kendal Daniels helped unlock another level on defense for the Sooners in 2025. Reggie Powers III is primed to be the next in line at the position — another soft landing spot for Goodwin, considering Powers has proven to be a solid player already.

Safeties Coach Brandon Hall

Recent key recruiting wins: Omarion Robinson, Jaylen Scott (2027 verbal)

Recent development successes: Robert Spears-Jennings, Billy Bowman Jr.

2025 Unit grade: B+

The impact of a strong 2026: May get some defensive coordinator or even some head coaching inquiries

Oklahoma prospect Kamieon Compton-Nero poses with safeties coach Brandon Hall at an unofficial visit. | Kamieon Compton-Nero via X/Twitter

When you have development successes like Billy Bowman Jr., Robert Spears-Jennings and a soon-to-be high NFL Draft pick in Peyton Bowen, you don't need to say much.

Protecting the Sooners' back end while Venables attacks offenses with confusion and aggression is a tall task. Brandon Hall asks his athletes not to make mental mistakes and to play on islands a lot.

But further into his tenure, the mental lapses have been less and less frequent. This along with highly-touted athletes like Bowman and now Bowen playing like the ball-hawking safeties they were billed, has OU's defense being elite from top to bottom.

Hall shows no signs of that stopping — his recruiting and development have been some of the best on the staff.

Cornerbacks Coach LaMar Morgan

Recent key recruiting wins: Gabriel Osborne Jr. (2027 verbal)

Recent development successes: N/A

2025 Unit grade: N/A

The impact of a strong 2026: Would add another skin on the wall for Venables' ability to find great defensive coaches

Oklahoma cornerbacks coach LaMar Morgan looks on at one of the Sooners' spring practices. | Ryan Chapman / Sooners on SI

For first-year cornerbacks coach LaMar Morgan, the situation couldn't be any more ideal.

He has an elite and proven corner in Eli Bowen and a rising star in Courtland Guillory, who more than proved himself as a true freshman in 2025. Along with Jacobe Johnson as the first corner in the rotation, Morgan has plenty to work with for year one in Norman.

For OU, they will need Morgan to make a seamless transition from former corners coach Jay Valai. Many of Oklahoma's opponents — specifically Texas — upgraded at the skill positions during the offseason, with the Sooners also facing many of the returning starters at quarterback in the SEC. Morgan's bunch will be tested.

Rest assured, he's already helped make an impact for the future. Recent verbal commit and the No. 3 player in Oklahoma Gabriel Osborne Jr. helps OU's 2027 class become even more elite.