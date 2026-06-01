Oklahoma Lands Verbal Commitment from Top In-State DB

The rich keep getting richer in the class of 2027, and Brent Venables and Jim Nagy show very little signs of slowing down.

Oklahoma has further stamped its top-rated 2027 class with the verbal commitment of Mustang cornerback Gabriel Osborne Jr. This was first reported by On3's Hayes Fawcett.

BREAKING: Elite 2027 CB Gabriel Osborne Jr. has Committed to Oklahoma, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’2 190 CB chose the Sooners over Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, & Miami



He’s ranked as a Top 30 Recruit in the 2027 Rivals300



“Mama, I’m Staying Home.”https://t.co/siEYBRVNq9 pic.twitter.com/pFYKcVRaQL — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 1, 2026

Osborne is the No. 6 cornerback in the country, and the third-best player in the state according to 247Sports behind current verbal commits Cooper Hackett and Kaeden Penny. On3/Rivals rose Osborne among the top 40 players in their Rivals 300 list.

Both services have Osborne rated as a high 4-star player. 247Sports' composite ranking has Osborne rated just a hair under a 5-star player.

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The Sooners won out over SEC rival Alabama and national powers Michigan and Ohio State.

At 6-2, 180-pounds, Osborne is one of the bigger corner recruits of the Venables era. Class of 2023 corner and current Sooner Jacobe Johnson, another Mustang Bronco, was listed at 6-2, 195 when he came out of Mustang High School.

Rivals's Charles Power said of Osborne, "When you look at Osborne, we just love the combination of size and physicality. He’s got quality ball skills, which he shows playing receiver and defensive back. He’s a big-time striker at the point of attack."

Osborne joins fellow 2027 cornerback Mikhail McCreary, a 4-star from San Antonio. The Sooners boast the 247Sports No. 2-ranked and On3's No. 3-ranked recruiting class for 2027 with 23 commits. The 247Sports composite rankings place OU at No. 1 overall, however. Along with the verbal commitments of Penny, Hackett and Broken Bow QB/ATH Greydon Howell, OU's 2027 class now has four in-state preps stars.

Mustang's Gabriel Osborne, left, celebrates a touchdown with Jaden Johnson during the high school game between Mustang and Yukon at Mustang High School in Mustang, Okla., Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oklahoma's offseason has been exciting for recruiting devotees. Earlier this year, the "Future Freaks" weekend helped earn OU verbal commitments from safety Jaylen Scott, offensive lineman Tyson Ross, tight end Seneca Driver — the top-ranked tight end in the country — and quarterback Jamison Roberts.

OU's big recruiting weekend in late May/early June has now earned at least two verbal commitments — the other being running back Jakoby Dixon.

Last season, Osborne registered 65 total tackles (44 solo), two interceptions, 10 passes deflected and two fumble recoveries. He's been a two-year starter for the Broncos.

Among the rest of the state of Oklahoma's top-10 recruits, the Sooners are still fighting for Washington linebacker Case Alexander, a 3-star.

In addition to current starters Eli Bowen and Courtland Guillory, new cornerbacks coach LaMar Morgan will have plenty of talent to work with as he begins his tenure in Norman.