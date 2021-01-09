Grant Calcaterra has change of heart

Former Sooner tight end announced plans to play at Auburn, but after a coaching change, now says he'll go somewhere else

A former Oklahoma tight end is in search of a new home.

Grant Calcaterra announced he no longer intends to transfer to Auburn in a statement on Twitter.

“I respect the football program and the Auburn Family,” Calcaterra said. “However at this time, I have decided to play elsewhere.”



Calcaterra surprised some when he announced he was reversing on his decision to retire from football and that he would transfer to the Tigers. After starting for three seasons at Oklahoma, Calcaterra made the decision to step away from football due to the high number of concussions he had sustained over his career.

When he was on the field, Calcaterra was an impact player for the Sooners, hauling in 637 yards and nine touchdowns.

Calcaterra had perhaps no bigger catch than his 18-yard touchdown pass off the arm of Kyler Murray to seal the 2018 Big 12 Championship against Texas.

Auburn fired coach Gus Malzahn in December after eight season in charge of the Tigers. Former Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin was hired to replace Malzahn for Auburn.