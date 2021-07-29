Here Comes the SEC: Get to know Kentucky

Kentucky and Oklahoma have played one another on just three occasions and not since 1982.

With Oklahoma and Texas' move to the SEC, SI Sooners gives fans a quick catch-up on each program from the conference to learn your new rivals. Today: Kentucky.

Nickname: Wildcats

Location: Lexington, KY

Stadium: Kroger Field (61,000)

Head Coach: Mark Stoops

Claimed Football National Titles: 1 (1950)

Favorite Gameday Tradition: Waiting for basketball season

Football Royalty: Randall Cobb, Josh Allen, Tim Couch, Sonny Collins, Artose Pinner, George Blanda, Danny Trevathan

Famous Alumni: Ashley Judd, Anthony Davis, John Wall, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jamal Murray, Karl Anthony-Towns, Devin Booker (There's a million basketball players that could be listed)

Kroger Field Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Of Note: Kentucky is well known for their signature blue color and the touting of their fans as the "Big Blue Nation." However, the color that has accompanied the blue was not originally white. In 1891, UK students decided they wanted to put yellow as the secondary color. They then decided the shade of the blue after Richard C. Stoll (football player from 1889-1894) took off his necktie and proclaimed that the blue shade of the tie should be the official one - with the university deciding to adopt it full-time in 1892. However, one year later, the students decided the yellow simply didn't look as good with the blue as they had thought it would and decided to dump it in favor of the classic white they still have today.

Series History with Oklahoma: OU leads 2-1

Last Meeting: 1982 (Lexington, KY) - Oklahoma won 29-8

Last Kentucky Win: 1951 Sugar Bowl - Kentucky won 13-7

