Here Comes the SEC: Get to Know Florida

The Gators have matched up with the Sooners just twice all-time including the final game of last season in the Cotton Bowl.

With Oklahoma and Texas' move to the SEC, SI Sooners gives fans a quick catch-up on each program from the conference to learn your new rivals. Today: Florida.

Nickname: Gators

Location: Gainesville, FL

Stadium: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (88,548)

Head Coach: Dan Mullen

Claimed Football National Titles: 3 (1996, 2006, 2008)

Florida Gators Gainesville Sun-USA TODAY NETWORK

Favorite Gameday Tradition: Doing the "Gator Chomp" so often and so furiously that everyone needs rotator cuff surgery after the game.

Football Royalty: Tim Tebow, Emmitt Smith, Jack Youngblood, Steve Spurrier, Danny Wuerffel

Famous Alumni: Erin Andrews, Laura Rutledge, Pete Alonso, David Eckstein, Bradley Beal, Al Horford, Joakim Noah

Of Note: In 1965, a Florida assistant coach met with university physicians to try and decipher a way to help the players make it through the brutal Florida heat and humidity and avoid heat-related illnesses. After some research, the physicians determined that the fluids and electrolytes the players were losing through their sweat were simply not replenished through drinking only water. Thus, they developed a beverage that would adequately replace the essential components the players were losing. That drink, of course, would be known as "Gatorade" and go on to be the most popular sports drink still today.

Series History with Oklahoma: Tied 1-1

Last Meeting: 2020 Cotton Bowl - Oklahoma won 55-20

Last Florida Win: 2009 BCS Championship Game - Florida won 24-14