Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballSoftballBaseballOther SoonersSI.com
Search

Here Comes the SEC: Get to Know Florida

The Gators have matched up with the Sooners just twice all-time including the final game of last season in the Cotton Bowl.
Author:
Publish date:

With Oklahoma and Texas' move to the SEC, SI Sooners gives fans a quick catch-up on each program from the conference to learn your new rivals. Today: Florida.

Nickname: Gators

Location: Gainesville, FL

Stadium: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (88,548)

Head Coach: Dan Mullen

Claimed Football National Titles: 3 (1996, 2006, 2008)

Florida Gators

Florida Gators

Favorite Gameday Tradition: Doing the "Gator Chomp" so often and so furiously that everyone needs rotator cuff surgery after the game. 

Football Royalty: Tim Tebow, Emmitt Smith, Jack Youngblood, Steve Spurrier, Danny Wuerffel

Famous Alumni: Erin Andrews, Laura Rutledge, Pete Alonso, David Eckstein, Bradley Beal, Al Horford, Joakim Noah

Read More Here Comes the SEC:

Of Note: In 1965, a Florida assistant coach met with university physicians to try and decipher a way to help the players make it through the brutal Florida heat and humidity and avoid heat-related illnesses. After some research, the physicians determined that the fluids and electrolytes the players were losing through their sweat were simply not replenished through drinking only water. Thus, they developed a beverage that would adequately replace the essential components the players were losing. That drink, of course, would be known as "Gatorade" and go on to be the most popular sports drink still today. 

Series History with Oklahoma: Tied 1-1

Last Meeting: 2020 Cotton Bowl - Oklahoma won 55-20

Last Florida Win: 2009 BCS Championship Game - Florida won 24-14

USATSI_16360394
Football

Here Comes the SEC: Get to Know Florida

Cedric Roberts
Football

Oklahoma Lands Defensive Line Commit

Umoja Gibson
Men's Basketball

Oklahoma Sets Myrtle Beach Schedule

Gabe Brkic, Lincoln Riley
Football

Oklahoma's Gabe Brkic Makes Groza Watch List

Auburn Tigers
Football

Here Comes the SEC: Get to Know Auburn

Gavin Sawchuk HS 3
Football

Oklahoma Running Back Commit Makes SI All-American RB Watch List

Arkansas Razorbacks
Football

Here Comes the SEC: Get to Know Arkansas

Bob Stoops
Football

Bob Stoops: OU's Move to the SEC is 'Best for Oklahoma'