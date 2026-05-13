Oklahoma Gets in the Mix For 2028 WR From St. Louis

Ryan Richmond-McDavis hails from the border of SEC country, and now he has an offer from the Sooners.

Richmond-McDavis, a Class of 2028 wide receiver from St. Louis, announced Tuesday that Oklahoma sent him an offer.

A consensus 4-star recruit, Richmond-McDavis is listed at 6-2 and 175 pounds. He is ranked as the No. 28 wide receiver and the No. 189 overall prospect from the 2028 class.

During his sophomore season at Cardinal Ritter College Prep, Richmond-McDavis caught 38 passes for 697 yards and six touchdowns. He helped his school finish 2025 with a 9-4 record.

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OU is one of many schools that have begun to take notice of Richmond-McDavis’ skill set.

The rising high school junior has traveled across the country during the spring, taking unofficial visits to Kansas, Missouri, Ohio State, Oregon and Ole Miss. Richmond-McDavis also took a gameday visit to Indiana — which won the 2025 national championship — and Kansas State during the fall.

Other Power Four programs that have offered Richmond-McDavis include Arizona State, Notre Dame, Kentucky, Nebraska, Iowa State and Mississippi State.

The next step for Oklahoma in the recruitment of Richmond-McDavis will be to try to lure him to Norman for an unofficial visit.

Even with two years of high school football remaining, Richmond-McDavis has already shown his desire to explore programs during the offseason. Between Oklahoma’s track record of elite wide receivers and Norman being within driving distance of St. Louis, it’s likely that the Sooners’ staff will be able to get him in town.

Oklahoma has yet to earn any commitments from the Class of 2028. Running back Micah Rhodes — the nation’s No. 6 tailback from the class, per Rivals — pledged with the Sooners in January before decommitting in April.

According to Rivals, the Sooners have offered 16 wideouts from the 2028 class.

OU will look to build a 2028 class as strong as the one the Sooners have built in the 2027 cycle.

The Sooners have earned verbal commitments from 20 players from the Class of 2027. Oklahoma’s class is ranked No. 1 nationally by 247Sports, while Rivals has the Sooners at No. 3.

Oklahoma finished the 2025 season 10-3 and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019. The Sooners will open their 2026 campaign against UTEP on Sept. 5.