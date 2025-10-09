How Do Oklahoma’s RBs Stack Up Against Texas’ Run Defense?
NORMAN — One of the biggest question marks for Oklahoma in this year’s installment of the Red River Rivalry is the ground game.
Through five games, the Sooners have yet to find their identity in the run game. It could be tough sledding for OU against Texas, as the Longhorns have one of college football’s best run defenses.
Over the first month of the season, true freshman Tory Blaylock has established himself as OU’s No. 1 running back.
Blaylock leads the Sooners with 257 yards and three touchdowns through five games. His biggest game came against Temple in Week 3, when Blaylock rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns.
Blaylock was a consensus 4-star prospect out of Atascocita High School in Texas. He rushed for 1,262 yards and 26 touchdowns in his final season of high school football in 2024, and he has quickly adapted to the college level.
After that, there is less stability.
Cal transfer Jaydn Ott rushed for only 17 yards on nine carries in OU’s first four games. He played a larger role in Oklahoma’s 44-0 win over Kent State, running for 49 yards and compiling 10 receiving yards.
Senior Jovantae Barnes has been unproductive despite his experience. Barnes didn’t play in the Kent State, and he has registered only 45 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.
Sophomore Xavier Robinson, who played well in the back half of 2024, has been virtually non-existent. Robinson has taken offensive snaps in only three games thus far. He has rushed for 43 yards while catching three passes for 18 yards and a touchdown.
Further down the depth chart, Gabe Sawchuk saw his first college football action against Kent State. He rushed for 21 yards on two carries in the final minutes of the Sooners’ lopsided win.
"Our running backs, all of them, have practiced really, really well," Oklahoma offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle said. "I think there’s been a great consistency every single day with Tory Blaylock. Jaydn Ott, the last two-and-a-half, three weeks, has been extremely consistent in practice, but that room as a whole has been really consistent, too."
Of course, Oklahoma will have a rushing threat at quarterback against the Longhorns, whether it’s John Mateer or Michael Hawkins Jr. that starts.
In OU’s first four contests, Mateer rushed 43 times for 190 yards and five touchdowns. Hawkins appeared late against Temple and started the Kent State game, and he has run for 58 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.