How Does Oklahoma-Ole Miss Stack Up With Other Strange OU Gamedays?

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s game against Ole Miss on Sunday will be one of the Sooners’ strangest contests in recent memory.

For the third time since Sept. 11, 2001, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) put a nationwide ground stop into place on Friday at around 3 p.m. The ground stop was lifted around 7 p.m.

As a result, Ole Miss couldn’t fly to Norman from Oxford until Saturday afternoon, according to a statement from the SEC. Now, the Sooners and Rebels will battle at noon Sunday.

Plenty of questions remain unanswered ahead of Sunday’s game.

How will the altered schedule affect both teams? How will the fan turnout be after the postponement? And which team will have the advantage in conditions that are colder and rainier than they would have been Saturday?

Regardless of the answers to any of these questions, Sunday’s environment at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium will be bizarre.

Here are some of the other unconventional gamedays the Sooners have dealt with in their history:

Oklahoma vs. Maine, 2024

Oklahoma Sooners running back Jovantae Barnes (2) scores a touchdown beside Maine Black Bears defensive back Isaiah Watson (28) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Maine Black Bears at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Just two years ago, the Sooners’ game against FCS program Maine was moved up from 1:30 p.m. to 11 a.m. due to a threat of inclement weather.

That 2 1/2-hour time change pales in comparison to the full-day postponement of Oklahoma-Ole Miss. And it didn’t appear to have much of an impact on the field, as the Sooners defeated the Black Bears 59-14.

Running back Jovantae Barnes was the star for the Sooners that day. He carried the ball 18 times for 203 yards and three touchdowns and caught a pass for 19 yards. But Barnes was injured in that game and didn't play the rest of the season.

Two weeks later, OU took down Alabama on Senior Night to cap off the first home slate as members of the SEC.

Oklahoma officially reported the game’s attendance as 82,831 and a sellout, but Sooners On SI reported that the actual attendance was closer to 50,000. Between the time change and OU’s rough season — the Sooners went 6-7 overall and 2-6 in SEC play — making it to the stadium wasn’t a priority for many fans.

Oklahoma vs. Tulane, 2021

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) throws during the game against the Tulane Green Wave at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj | USA TODAY Sports

In 2021, the final year of Lincoln Riley’s tenure in Norman, the Sooners were scheduled to face Tulane in New Orleans. But the Green Wave ended up playing the game at Oklahoma, due to the impact of Hurricane Ida, which brought significant damage to New Orleans and much of the southeastern United States.

The contest was moved from New Orleans to Norman on Monday, Aug. 30, and was played the following Saturday.

The grounds crew at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium kept OU’s logo at midfield, but Tulane’s “Angry Wave” logo was added at both 25-yard lines. The Green Wave wore their home uniforms — white helmets, teal jerseys and white pants — and the Sooners donned their home look, too. Tulane was the designated home team.

Only 42,206 fans watched the Sooners’ 40-35 win over the Green Wave. OU closed its upper deck, due to last-minute staffing and supply shortages.

The Sooners raced out to a 23-point lead at halftime, but Riley's offense was only able to muster a field goal in the third quarter as OU had to hold off a furious Tulane rally at the end and even needed to recover an onside kick to seal it.

Oklahoma at Kansas State, 2015

Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Sterling Shepard (3) is tackled by Kansas State Wildcats defensive back Nate Jackson (24) early in a game at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. | Scott Sewell | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2015, the Sooners’ flight to Manhattan on Friday, Oct. 16, was delayed by 8 hours and 15 minutes. The team left campus at 2 p.m. that day for a chartered flight at 2:45 p.m., but mechanical issues prevented the Sooners from leaving at that time.

Stranded at the airport, Oklahoma's support staff jumped to action to try and make the most of the situation.

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The Sooners ordered an impromptu buffet of fast food and spent the time growing closer as a team.

The last time @OU_Football had a late Friday afternoon major airplane delay we brought in @Whataburger @pizzahut @Popeyes @wingstop @BurgerKing etc to feed team at airport. Landed in Manhattan,KS well after midnight…kicked off at 11a. #Sooners won 55-0. https://t.co/zBROLUJELB — Joe Castiglione (@OUAD_Emeritus) November 14, 2026

Oklahoma didn’t arrive in Manhattan until nearly 1 a.m.

Still, the Sooners were able to battle Kansas State at 11 a.m. the next day at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Oklahoma routed the Wildcats, winning 55-0 in Baker Mayfield’s first season as the Sooners’ starting quarterback.

Dede Westbrook caught five passes for 85 yards and a touchdown from Mayfield, and Sterling Shepard hauled in four receptions for 83 yards and two scores.

Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech, 2011

A lightning delay prevented Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech from starting on time in 2011. The Sooners and Red Raiders waited roughly 90 minutes for inclement conditions to clear before taking the field.

But once the teams got the all-clear, things didn’t go well for Oklahoma. The No. 3 Sooners trailed the unranked Red Raiders 34-7 in the third quarter. OU rallied late and got back within striking distance, but Texas Tech won 41-38.

The contest snapped Oklahoma's 39-game home winning streak, the longest in the nataion. An OU victory would have made the Sooners just the ninth team in FBS history to win 40 in a row at home.

Oklahoma vs. Chattanooga, 2008

OU opened its 2008 season against FCS opponent Chattanooga. The Sooners dismantled the Mocs and led 50-0 at halftime.

But while the teams were at the break, the game went into a weather delay that lasted 72 minutes. The teams eventually resumed play, but by then, most of the fans had already left Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

The Sooners did what they could to avoid running up the score, running a conservative offense with backups in the game. But OU still came away with a 57-2 win over Chattanooga.

Oklahoma vs. Kansas State, 2001

After the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, the Sooners — and every other college football team — did not compete the following weekend.

OU was scheduled to play Tulsa on Sept. 15, but instead, those teams squared off in November. The Sooners had a bye week on Sept. 22, meaning they had three weeks in between their Sept. 8 win over North Texas and their Sept. 29 game against Kansas State.

The game featured a massive American flag big enough to cover the field, plus new security measures that have remained the norm to this day.

The Sooners, though, shook off their rust and took down the No. 11 Wildcats 38-37.

OU raced out to a 14-0 lead, and it was able to hold off a late push from Kansas State to come out on top.

OU at Boston College, 1949

Nearly 80 years ago, OU’s 1949 game at Boston College was postponed.

The Sooners and Eagles were scheduled to face off on Friday, Sept. 23, but due to heavy rain and unplayable field conditions, the game was moved to the next day.

Oklahoma dominated Boston College 46-0. That was the first of only two meetings ever against BC, and the Sooners took down the Eagles 28-0 the next year.

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