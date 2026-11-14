Oklahoma's Matchup With No. 19 Ole Miss Pushed Back According to Report

NORMAN — Oklahoma's matchup with No. 19 Ole Miss will move to Sunday, according to a report from Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger.

The game was originally scheduled to kick off at 3:15 p.m. Saturday at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium and air on the SEC Network.

Ole Miss-Oklahoma will move to Sunday, sources tell @YahooSports — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 14, 2026

CBS Sports also reported shortly after that the game would kick off at noon Sunday.

The Sooners haven't played a regular-season game on a Sunday since Sept. 1, 2019 when they took on Houston in the season opener at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

The change cames in the wake of the Federal Aviation Administration's nationwide ground stop that began around 3 p.m. Friday.

Ole Miss and Oklahoma will move their game to Sunday at Noon CT in Norman, sources tell @cbssports. — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) November 14, 2026

With travel affected, Ole Miss players were sent home and told to report later as the ground stop wasn't scheduled to be lifted until 10 p.m.

But when the ground stop was lifted at just after 7 p.m. instead, the decision was made for the Rebels to remain home and travel Saturday instead.

Ole Miss flies out of Tupelo, Miss., about an hour from Oxford.

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The OU-Ole Miss game isn't the only one affected by the stoppage.

Auburn's matchup with Mississippi State was scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. but was pushed back to 3:15 p.m. Auburn traveled by bus to Starkville, a more than four-hour trip.

The shift in that game was announced around 9 p.m. Friday.

In the Big 12, Kansas' game at West Virginia was moved to 2:30 p.m., while Arizona State's game at UCF was pushed back to 4:30 p.m. and Baylor's game at BYU shifted to 6 p.m. Utah's game at Arizona has been pushed back to 9:30 p.m.

The scheduling change is the first since September 2021 when Oklahoma's scheduled game at Tulane was shifted to Norman due to Hurricane Ida. The Sooners were the designated visiting team in their own home stadium and held off a late push by the Green Wave to win that game 40-35.

OU didn't figure to want the game moved from Saturday, both due to strains put on both fans and from a staffing standpoint for the home game, as well as the Sooners' hosting Texas A&M next Saturday.

Ole Miss, in comparison, is scheduled to take on FCS Wofford next Saturday.

Oklahoma has yet to beat Ole Miss, losing all three meetings between the teams, including in each of the last two seasons since the Sooners joined the SEC.

The matchup is one of three set annual matchups for OU. Texas and Missouri are the other two annual rivals for the Sooners.

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