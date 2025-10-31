How Does the Sooners on SI Staff Think Oklahoma Will Fare Against No. 14 Tennessee?
The Sooners on SI staff — John Hoover, Ryan Chapman, Carson Field, Ryan Aber and Brady Trantham — logged their score predictions for Oklahoma’s trip to Knoxville to take on Tennessee.
John Hoover
Oklahoma needs to score. A lot. And that’s been a problem for the Sooners lately. Tennessee averages 45.6 points per game, which ranks second in the nation. Can Brent Venables’ defense — No. 1 in the SEC at just 240 yards per game allowed — keep up with a Josh Heupel offense that averages 189 yards per game on the ground and 321 yards through the air and leads the conference at 510 yards per game? Well, against a Vols defense that ranks No. 112 nationally in points allowed, No. 119 in first downs allowed and No. 122 in passing yards allowed, maybe they can. Tennessee does tend to produce big plays on defense, however, ranking No. 7 nationally in QB sacks and tied for 16th with 14 takeaways, and that — and 102,000 noisy, well-oiled Vols fans — should be enough.
Final Score: Tennessee 31, Oklahoma 27
Ryan Chapman
A lot of the attention this week centered on OU quarterback John Mateer, deservedly so. He had a poor showing against Ole Miss, missing plenty of open plays, falling short of the levels he displayed against Michigan and late against Auburn. Like against the Rebels, Mateer is again battling a high-powered offense constructed by Josh Heupel and led by Joey Aguliar. The OU defense will have success, but it’s shown it cannot win the game by itself. The third quarter against Texas saw Oklahoma’s issues getting off the field on third down be compounded by the Sooners’ offense going three-and-out. Even when Oklahoma got back on top against the Rebels, Ole Miss pieced together an 11-play scoring drive to go back ahead for good. Oklahoma’s offense will have to come to play on Saturday. Expecting Mateer, who struggled at home and in the Cotton Bowl, to suddenly dazzle with an offensive line starting three underclassmen, where both tackles are true freshmen, inside Neyland Stadium at night is a big ask.
Final Score: Tennessee 34, Oklahoma 24
Read More Oklahoma Football
- Oklahoma Looking for Opportunities to get Deion Burks the Ball
- 'We Could Not Hear Each Other': Oklahoma Ready to Contend With Neyland Stadium Noise
- How Oklahoma is Helping QB John Mateer Get Back to Playing His Best Football
Carson Field
Saturday’s game will be a shootout. Or a dogfight. Or whichever cliche you want to use for a high-scoring game. Tennessee’s offense is one of the best, but its defense has allowed even mediocre offenses (i.e. UAB and Syracuse) to score points. The game will ultimately come down to which defense can make a stop or force a turnover. Oklahoma’s defense has been phenomenal, but losses to Texas and Ole Miss have exposed its weak points. Tennessee’s defense has been atrocious, but Oklahoma’s offense hasn’t been exactly a machine as of late. As weak as the Volunteers are in the secondary, it will be hard for Oklahoma to take advantage of deep balls if John Mateer plays like he has since returning from injury. A defense doesn’t need a stellar secondary if the opposing quarterback is struggling to hit his targets.
Final Score: Tennessee 38, Oklahoma 27
Ryan Aber
The Sooners' tough end-of-season run continues. After coming from behind to take the lead last week vs. Ole Miss before letting the game slip away, Oklahoma needs a big-time bounce-back game. Unfortunately for them, Tennessee comes into the game fighting for its chances at making the College Football Playoff as well. The Vols are coming off a 56-34 win over Kentucky and have a high-powered offense. Tennessee leads the SEC in scoring offense, total offense, passing offense and first downs. After an offseason of drama in the Vols’ quarterback room, Joey Aguilar has been fantastic, throwing for 2,344 yards and 18 touchdowns. Oklahoma’s defense has been excellent, and that group will help keep the Sooners in the game, but in the end, the Neyland Stadium noise and an inconsistent offense will help lead to OU finishing just short.
Final Score: Tennessee 27, Oklahoma 20
Brady Trantham
Brent Venables' teams don't make winning plays. They shrink during winning time and make too many simple mistakes that pile up by the time the fourth quarter rolls around. For the Sooners, it's simple: Either their front seven lives in the Volunteer backfield and racks up TFLs and sacks, or John Mateer has a good day. If one of the two happens, OU will have a great chance, but Josh Heupel knows the key will be to get the ball out of Joey Aguilar's hands quickly to negate the Oklahoma pass rush, while Mateer hasn't shown an ability to be the guy we saw in September since returning from hand surgery. The Vols hit explosive plays and put the Sooners away.
Final score: Tennessee 38, Oklahoma 21