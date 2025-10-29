How Oklahoma is Helping QB John Mateer Get Back to Playing His Best Football
NORMAN — Oklahoma has a tough balancing act on its hands with John Mateer.
By his own admission, the redshirt junior must play a lot better to help OU’s offense progress.
But the Sooners need Mateer to remain confident despite shaky performances against Texas and Ole Miss.
“It’s no secret, and John’s said it — he didn’t play his best ball. I don’t think that’s all on John,” OU offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle said on Tuesday. “… But I also look at myself in the mirror whenever that happens. What did I not do throughout the week to get connected in that?”
Arbuckle said he’s always evaluating himself and what the offensive coaching staff can improve on throughout the season to put their players in a better position every Saturday.
That process is no different this week as the No. 18 Sooners prepare to take on No. 14 Tennessee.
“There’s always self-evaluation that has to happen,” Arbuckle said. “… (I’m) finding ways to make us execute better, make us more detailed. That’s not on the kids; that’s on me. How can I be better at practice? How can I be better at installing a game plan to leave zero gray area and have maximum clarity?
“That happens after a win and a loss, and you always are trying to find ways to get better, always trying to find ways in practice to implement things maybe you struggle at and things that you’re good at but you want to get great at. So, that’s the biggest part of the self-evaluation piece to me — is how can I have these kids play in such a way that they’re going to be successful?”
For Brent Venables’ part, he’s making sure his quarterback has the right mindset to bounce back and be mentally ready to take on this week’s challenge at Neyland Stadium.
“Just get your arm around him, talk, open and honest with him,” Venables said. “Try to help him manage the burden of expectations and the burden of responsibility. Certainly, everything goes through the quarterback. I’ve said this a lot: You’re playing good people, you can’t have a quarterback that plays poorly and expect to win, but you don’t have to play perfect to win, either. You just have to manage the game well.
“For the most part, he’s done a really good job with that. We’re 6-2. The success that we’ve had has been because he’s done a great job of playing well at all the right times.”
Venables is right — Mateer has enjoyed great moments already at Oklahoma.
He was one of the frontrunners for the Heisman Trophy before he got hurt, thanks to his showings in victories over Michigan and Auburn.
Mateer has completed 63.6 percent of his passes this year for 1,790 yards and eight scores, though he’s also thrown six interceptions.
The process of getting Mateer back to playing his best starts with going back to the basics, Arbuckle said.
“The biggest thing is being disciplined with your eyes and your footwork,” Arbuckle said. “Your eyes and your footwork, they win. And that's in any offense. My system, anybody's system, eyes and footwork always win at the quarterback position.
“… The best way that I can help him is at practice, it's just demanding it out of him. And demanding perfection. You're never going to get it, but just demanding it. ‘Hey, this drop, be perfect with it. Hey, it's covered over there. Get your eyes off it quicker. It’s fine. Go on to the next one. If it’s not there, don’t hang onto it, trying to make something happen.’ And that’s how I can be better for him, specifically out at the practice field.”
The Sooners have a chance to put up numbers this weekend in Neyland.
Tennessee’s defense has allowed 266.3 passing yards per game, which ranks 122nd in the FBS. The Vols are also 112th in points allowed per game (30.9) and 119th in first downs allowed per game (22.6).
Arbuckle and Venables both have faith their quarterback will be able to get back on track.
“John knows that he has to play better, but I don’t think in any way, shape, or form his confidence is just shaken,” Arbucuckle said. “He didn’t play his best. He knows that. I know that. We all know that.
“He didn’t play his best, but the way that he came in Sunday and came in Monday and owned the mistakes that he had, he didn’t try to make excuses for things. He didn’t do that. He just owned it and said, ‘I’ve got to be better.’ That’s the only thing that he can do.”