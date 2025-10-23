Oklahoma's Defense Need to 'Execute' Against Electric Ole Miss Offense
NORMAN — Through seven games, Oklahoma’s defense has battled against plenty of high-level offensive players.
Between South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers, Texas running back Quintrevion Wisner and Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman, the Sooners have been forced to limit some of the SEC’s most explosive players.
This week, though, OU will go up against the most complete offense it has seen yet.
The Sooners host Ole Miss on Saturday at 11 a.m. The Rebels are third in the SEC in total offense (491.9 yards per game) and fourth in scoring offense (37.4 points per game).
“They're kind of headlined offensively, and justifiably so,” OU coach Brent Venables said. “They're really balanced in what they're doing.”
Well-known offensive guru Lane Kiffin is Ole Miss’ head coach.
Since taking over in Oxford, Kiffin has compiled a 50-19 record, leading the Rebels to three double-digit-win seasons.
The Rebels went 10-3 in 2024, falling just short of an at-large bid in the College Football Playoff. After that season, they had to replace quarterback Jaxson Dart and running back Henry Parrish Jr.
So far, the Rebels have filled those spots admirably.
Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, a transfer from Division II Ferris State, took the role as Ole Miss’ starting signal caller after Austin Simmons started the first two games of 2025.
Chambliss has surpassed 250 passing yards in each of his first five starts, and he has also rushed for 323 yards and five touchdowns.
“(Chambliss) is just fabulous, man,” Venables said. “He's a winner.”
Chambliss has a plethora of reliable targets.
Wide receivers Harrison Wallace III, Deuce Alexander and Cayden Lee have helped the quarterback throw for 1,549 yards and eight touchdowns with only one interception. Another weapon in the Rebels’ passing game is 6-4, 255-pound tight end Dae’Quan Wright, who has compiled 393 yards and three touchdowns on 19 catches.
On the ground, Ole Miss is similarly effective.
In addition to Chambliss’ rushing capabilities, running back Kewan Lacy has registered 618 yards and 10 touchdowns this year.
The Rebels’ offensive line has also done an exceptional job of protecting their quarterbacks and running backs, allowing only seven sacks in seven games.
“They’re explosive, really good coaching, physical,” Oklahoma defensive end Taylor Wein said. “We're gonna come ready to go and prepared.”
The good news for the Sooners? They’ve proven to be formidable against quality competition.
Oklahoma is first nationally in total defense (213 yards allowed per game) and second in scoring defense (9.4 points allowed per game). The Sooners are also tied for the national lead with 28 sacks, and they are in the top five in rushing defense and passing defense.
While OU’s defense has been superb, it showed lapses in the Sooners’ 23-6 loss to Texas. The Sooners allowed Texas to convert on 10 of 17 third-down tries, and OU lost the turnover battle 3-0.
Against an even better Ole Miss offense, Wein knows that he and his defensive teammates will have to play at a higher level than they did at the Cotton Bowl.
“We just gotta get lined up and execute our job,” Wein said. “Coach V’s brilliant, and he's gonna get us the right calls.”