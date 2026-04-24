How Many Players Could Oklahoma Have Drafted on Day 2 of the NFL Draft?

No Sooners were taken during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, but Oklahoma won't get shut out on Friday.

The second round of the draft gets underway at 6 p.m., and defensive linemen R Mason Thomas and Gracen Halton and receiver Deion Burks all could hear their names called by the time the third round of the draft concludes.

Five edge rushers were selected in the first round of the draft on Thursday night, meaning any teams needing to generate more pressure on opposing quarterbacks could quickly turn to Thomas.

Oklahoma defensive end R Mason Thomas makes a tackle against Alabama in the CFP. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

In the top half of the second round, Arizona, Buffalo, Kansas City, Cincinnati and Indianapolis could all be on the hunt for an edge rusher, though the Chiefs did select two defensive players on Thursday night.

Thomas finished his Oklahoma career with 65 total tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss and 17 sacks after breaking out as a junior in 2024.

Halton, who was one of the top performers amongst defensive tackles at the NFL Scouting Combine, could also find a home in the league on Friday.

He totaled 84 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks across four years, and his explosiveness off the line of scrimmage will be an attractive trait to all 32 franchises.

Oklahoma defensive lineman Gracen Halton tackles Missouri running back Jamal Roberts. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Only two defensive tackles were taken in the first round of the draft, but the ability to push the pocket from the heart of the defensive line is a goal for every team.

Burks was probably pleased with Thursday's run on receivers. Five were selected in the first round, and Burks' speed will have plenty of NFL general managers interested as the draft continues on.

He was sidelined with injuries during OU's 2024 campaign, and Burks' production dipped in 2025 after Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer injured his thumb.

Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks catches a pass against Alabama in the CFP. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Still, Burks hauled in 57 catches for 620 yards and and four touchdowns last year for the Sooners, and his two best games came in two massive moments.

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He caught seven passes for 101 yards and a touchdown in OU's 24-13 victory over Michigan on Sept. 6, then he caught seven more passes for 107 yards and a touchdown in the College Football Playoff against Alabama.

For his career, Burks finished with 151 catches for 1,669 yards and 14 scores during his collegiate career, which included three seasons at Purdue before his two seasons in Norman.

Safety Robert Spears-Jennings, defensive linemen Damonic Williams and Marvin Jones Jr., interior offensive lineman Febechi Nwaiwu, linebacker Kendal Daniels and tight end Jaren Kanak all hope to get drafted at some point this weekend as well after helping the Sooners return to the CFP in 2025.