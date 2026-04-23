Which Oklahoma Players Could be Selected at 2026 NFL Draft?

It’s draft day — and this year should be more fruitful for the Sooners.

The first round of the NFL Draft will be held on Thursday in Pittsburgh before the second through seventh rounds take place from Friday to Saturday.

In 2025, only two players from Oklahoma’s 2024 squad — linebacker Danny Stutsman and defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. — were picked. Both of them were fourth-round selections, with Stutsman going to the New Orleans Saints and Bowman going to the Atlanta Falcons.

Several players from the Sooners’ 2025 team will hear their names called over the next few days.

Guaranteed to be selected

Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Defensive end R Mason Thomas is the only player who realistically could be selected in Round 1, but he will likely be taken in Round 2.

Thomas is ranked as the No. 44 overall prospect by NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah, while Pro Football Focus (PFF) ranks him at No. 47. ESPN NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid projects that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will select Thomas with the No. 46 pick.

Thomas’ success at Oklahoma is undeniable — he compiled 65 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, 17 quarterback hurries, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries during his four years in Norman.

But Thomas’ undersized, 6-2, 249-pound frame may scare NFL general managers away from taking him in the first round.

Defensive tackle Gracen Halton and wide receiver Deion Burks will also likely be Day 2 selections.

Halton bolstered his draft stock at the NFL Scouting Combine in January with a 36.5” vertical jump, which led all defensive tackles at the event. He also placed third in the 40-yard dash and broad jump for his position group.

Burks ran a 4.3-second 40-yard dash at the combine, which ranked third among receivers. He is the No. 78 overall prospect, per PFF.

Safety Robert Spears-Jennings is likely the only other Sooner who is a “sure thing” to be selected. Spears-Jennings’ PFF defensive grade dropped from 78.7 in 2024 to 58.9 in 2025, but the defensive back’s speed makes it almost a guarantee that he’ll hear his name called — he registered a 4.32-second 40-yard dash at the combine.

Might be selected

Oklahoma linebacker Kendal Daniels celebrates after making a tackle against Missouri. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

After those four, there are several others who may be picked.

Jaren Kanak has only one year of offensive experience under his belt, as he switched from linebacker to tight end in 2025. The 6-2, 234-pound tight end caught 44 passes for 533 yards as a senior and ran a 4.52-second 40-yard dash in Indianapolis.

Offensive lineman Febechi Nwaiwu logged exceptional pass-blocking numbers as a senior despite his undersized frame. The former walk-on specializes at center but can also play tackle or guard.

Linebacker Kendal Daniels, who transferred to OU from Oklahoma State prior to the 2025 season, compiled 53 total tackles and nine tackles for loss during his only season in Norman. He primarily played at the cheetah spot — a hybrid between linebacker and defensive back — at Oklahoma.

After previous lackluster stints at Florida State and Georgia, defensive end Marvin Jones Jr. was an impactful contributor for OU in 2025. He ended the season with 21 tackles and five tackles for loss, and he enters the draft as PFF’s No. 378 prospect.

Defensive tackle Damonic Williams started 23 games over two seasons at OU, and he is the No. 301 prospect on PFF’s Big Board. Williams logged 63 tackles for the Sooners after beginning his college career at TCU.

Jaydn Ott might even hear his name called. The running back, who rushed for only 68 yards for OU in 2025 after transferring from Cal, is No. 154, per PFF. Ott stands 5-11 and weighs 208 pounds.

Players who aren’t picked in the 257-selection draft are eligible to sign with NFL franchises as undrafted free agents.