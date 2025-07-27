How Oklahoma Analyst Kevin Wilson Can Improve Sooners' Offense
Kevin Wilson’s role within Oklahoma’s football program isn’t as large as it once was, but he has been actively involved in helping the Sooners improve offensively.
Wilson served as OU’s offensive coordinator from 2002 to 2010 before taking the head coaching job at Indiana. Wilson was there until 2016, when he became Ohio State’s offensive coordinator. Most recently, he coached Tulsa for two seasons until his firing in 2024.
Wilson joined OU’s staff as an offensive analyst after the 2024 season.
And while he no longer calls the plays, Wilson will be there for any assistance that head coach Brent Venables and offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle need.
“Kevin will be a part of everything,” Venables said. “He’ll have involvement with me and things I need to be heads up with.”
Wilson’s coaching experience dates back to 1984, when he got his first position as a graduate assistant at North Carolina. He held several other high school and college coaching jobs before landing in Norman in 2002.
With multiple staff shakeups during the offseason, Wilson’s addition to the 2025 staff is a welcome one.
The Sooners hired Arbuckle — who held the same role at Washington State — in December. He’ll replace Seth Littrell, who the Sooners fired midway through the 2024 season.
Venables will also be calling OU’s defensive plays in 2025, as 2024 defensive coordinator Zac Alley left Oklahoma in favor of West Virginia after last season.
Both Arbuckle and Venables have proven to be excellent coordinators.
Under Arbuckle, Washington State averaged 36.8 points per game in 2024, which was 12th in the nation. Venables spent a decade as Clemson’s defensive coordinator, winning the Broyles Award — given to college football’s most outstanding assistant coach — and helping the Tigers win two national championships.
But it may take them to get adjusted to their new duties — and that’s where Wilson has helped.
“He’ll have involvement with me and things I need to be heads up about,” Venables said. “He’ll be involved with the offense, too. We have analytics and that information is nonstop. Somebody is saying nonstop to me about things we have to be aware of and consider or if this happens or that happens and be prepared to make X decision.”
Wilson’s background centers around the offensive line.
He played guard for four seasons at North Carolina from 1980 to 1983. Wilson has held offensive line coach duties at North Carolina A&T, Winston Salem State, Miami (Ohio) and Oklahoma.
Wilson’s return comes when the Sooners’ offensive line needs any extra help it can get.
Seven offensive linemen missed extended time in 2024 due to various injuries. OU played nine unique starting lineups in its first nine games of 2024. The Sooners graduated Michael Tarquin, Branson Hickman and Spencer Brown after last season, and a handful of linemen transferred.
During the offseason, Oklahoma signed linemen Michael Fasusi, Ryan Fodje, Owen Hollenbeck and Sean Hutton as part of their 2025 recruiting class and added Jake Maikkula (Stanford), Luke Baklenko (Stanford) and Derek Simmons (Western Carolina) from the transfer portal.
Offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh has held the position since 2012, and Brent Venables recently praised the unit’s dedication throughout the offseason.
Still, Venables believes Wilson’s addition to the staff will raise the offensive line’s ceiling.
“It’s a collaboration… like it’s always been,” Venables said. “I have an amazing staff.”