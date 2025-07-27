Sunday Offering: Oklahoma Linebacker Commit Doubles Down on Pledge
Fall camp is just on the horizon for the Sooners.
Oklahoma is slated to begin its final preparations for the 2025 season this week, with OU’s season opener against Illinois State, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 30.
In the meantime, Oklahoma’s staff has continued to pursue future talent.
Here is the latest OU football recruiting news:
2026 linebacker affirms commitment
Linebacker Jakore Smith, from Arkansas, seemed to double down on his pledge with the Sooners on Saturday, posting a photo on X (formerly Twitter) in an OU uniform.
According to 247Sports, Smith is the second-highest ranked player from the Sooners’ 2026 recruiting class, behind only quarterback Bowe Bentley.
Smith — ranked No. 379 in 247Sports’ composite rankings — is one of three 4-star prospects that the Sooners have earned commitments from in the 2026 cycle, along with Bentley and wide receiver Daniel Odom.
Smith also earned offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Nebraska and Texas A&M during his recruitment. He committed to Oklahoma on May 15.
OU offers 2026 safety
Despite already having committed to Northwestern, Class of 2026 defensive back Jacob Curry announced that he received an offer from OU on Tuesday.
A native of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, Curry is a consensus 3-star prospect, ranked the No. 79 safety in the 2026 class by 247Sports. As a junior at Nease High School, Nease logged 101 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 11 quarterback hurries, eight sacks, seven pass breakups, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
Though Curry committed to Northwestern in May, other programs have continued to recruit him: Baylor offered him just two weeks before Oklahoma sent him an offer.
Sooners offer Notre Dame LB commit
OU offered another player that is committed to another school on Thursday, this time to a Class of 2027 player.
Linebacker Ellis McGaskin of Mobile, AL — a Notre Dame pledge — announced that OU linebackers coach Nate Dreiling sent him an offer.
McGaskin is graded as a 4-star prospect by Rivals and On3, while 247Sports has him as a 3-star. His Rivals grade of 5.9 makes him the No. 78 overall prospect in the Class of 2027.
The linebacker prospect chose Notre Dame over LSU and Ohio State on June 30. Oklahoma is the only school to offer McGaskin since his commitment.
State of OU’s 2026 class
With 15 commits, Oklahoma’s 2026 recruiting class is ranked No. 40 in 247Sports’ team recruiting rankings. The class is ranked No. 11 out of the SEC’s 16 members, ahead of only Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Auburn and Missouri.
Bentley — given a rating of 93 on the site — is the Sooners’ highest-graded commit. Oklahoma’s seven highest-graded pledges are all offensive players.
The Sooners have a chance to add another offensive playmaker to the class in Davian Groce.
On3 national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman predicted Groce to commit to Oklahoma on July 12. Groce hasn’t committed to a school in the two weeks since, but Spiegelman added to his report, saying that the Sooners are still a top contender, along with Baylor, Florida and Houston.