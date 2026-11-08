How Oklahoma DB Courtland Guillory 'Made a Play for His Team' Against Florida

NORMAN — After the Sooners logged their worst defensive performance against South Carolina last week, they responded in the proper way on Saturday.

Oklahoma allowed only seven points and 203 offensive yards in its 23-7 win at Florida.

Almost every time the Gators generated offensive momentum, the Sooners had an answer — and sophomore defensive back Courtland Guillory made arguably the most notable play of the game.

Trailing 13-7 in the third quarter, Florida had a fourth-and-3 at Oklahoma’s 17-yard line. Gators quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. escaped multiple OU tacklers as he scrambled and eventually threw the ball toward the goal line.

Guillory, though, was there to intercept the ball and keep the Sooners in front.

“It was a man call,” Guillory said. “I was guarding my man, and I look up, and I just see the ball in the air, so I did what I’m supposed to do, which is go hawk down the ball. I was able to track it and made a play for my team.”

According to OU coach Brent Venables, the Sooners had the perfect defensive call on that play and Guillory made the most of his opportunity.

“Courtland was in great position,” Venables said. “I thought the coverage and the pressure worked well together.”

Guillory finished the day with one solo tackle in addition to his interception, and he logged a strong 69 Pro Football Focus (PFF) defensive grade, which ranked third on the team for players who logged more than 10 snaps.

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Guillory, though, was far from the only defensive standout in the win.

Defensive end Danny Okoye registered five total tackles, four solo tackles and a sack. Safety Peyton Bowen also had an interception and finished with a 74.5 PFF defensive grade. And linebackers Kip Lewis and Owen Heinecke each notched 1.5 tackles for loss.

The all-around defensive effort was a stark contrast from how the unit played in its 42-25 loss to the Gamecocks.

“I feel like last week was probably our worst defensively, as a whole, so it was good to come back this week and show everybody what the Sooners are about,” Guillory said. “We still haven’t lost our mentality. Nothing changed, and it was good to show that today.”

Oklahoma will play Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Missouri to wrap up the regular season.

At 5-4, the Sooners have essentially taken themselves out of the College Football Playoff race. But if they can win all three of their next games, it would greatly affect their potential hierarchy for bowl games.

If the Sooners have any hopes of ending the season strong, it’s imperative for their defense to play like it did in Gainesville.

“Despite what happened last week, we had to come out here with a new mentality that we’re still them ‘dawgs,’” Guillory said. “We showed that, for sure.”

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