How Oklahoma DB Courtland Guillory Stayed ‘Level-Headed’ Against Michigan
NORMAN — The lights weren’t too bright for freshman cornerback Courtland Guillory against Michigan.
In only his second game of his college career, Guillory notched three tackles and a quarterback hurry as the Sooners beat the No. 15 Wolverines 24-13.
Guillory and safety Peyton Bowen were the only two Sooners to play all 59 snaps, and the freshman cornerback logged a 70.6 Pro Football Focus overall defensive grade.
The high-stakes, raucous atmosphere on Saturday didn’t overwhelm Guillory. Instead, he embraced it.
“It was something I’m not used to, but, within the moment, I got to stay level-headed,” Guillory said. “I’m here for a reason, and I’m not here to get my head into the crowd. It was a big game, but it doesn’t matter till I line up and play football.”
Guillory’s impressive outing in Week 2 came after his collegiate debut against Illinois State on Aug. 30, when the cornerback registered a tackle and a pass breakup. In that game, Guillory posted a PFF defensive grade of 70.2.
Guillory was a 4-star prospect in the Class of 2025, per 247Sports and Rivals. He chose OU over offers from Texas, Texas A&M and other major programs due to the likelihood that he’d get playing time early into his college career.
The freshman has already seen a large role and has been one of OU’s best defenders in 2025.
READ MORE OKLAHOMA SOONERS
- Watch: Oklahoma HC Brent Venables Press Conference (Temple Week)
- John Mateer's Running, Oklahoma's Special Teams Struggles: Takeaways From Brent Venables' Weekly Press Conference
- Former Oklahoma QB Lands New Position With College Football Playoff
“This is what I expected out of myself,” Guillory said. “I came to Oklahoma for a reason. I wanted a chance, I earned my chance and now I’m here to show what I can do. So I knew I could do that.”
Guillory’s consistency in the secondary is much-needed for OU.
Cornerback Eli Bowen, who earned ESPN Freshman All-American honors in 2024, suffered an injury during spring ball and hasn’t returned to the field since. That has left Guillory and Gentry Williams as the primary corners, with Jacobe Johnson, Devon Jordan and Maliek Hawkins backing them up.
Peyton Bowen, Eli’s older brother, isn’t surprised that Guillory has been an immediate impact player.
“We've seen it during the spring and fall,” Bowen said. “Especially with Eli not playing, he's had to step up. He's easy to trust, put him out there, he'll make plays.”
Michigan had minimal offensive success against Guillory and his defensive teammates.
The Wolverines logged only 288 offensive yards. True freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood went 9-of-24 on pass attempts for only 142 yards.
That was an impressive showing for OU’s defense. But it’s far from the last tough test that the Sooners will face in 2025.
All eight of OU’s 2025 SEC opponents are currently ranked in the AP Top 25. During conference play, the Sooners will look to neutralize explosive weapons like LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy and Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams.
Guillory believes that staying aggressive is the biggest key for him to continue making a significant impact as OU’s opponents get tougher.
“My mom, she instilled in me as a youngin that, ‘Nobody out there on that field is messing with you,’” Guillory said. “And ever since then I keep that same attitude. I feel that’s what got me to this level, me being very aggressive.”