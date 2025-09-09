John Mateer's Running, Oklahoma's Special Teams Struggles: Takeaways From Brent Venables' Weekly Press Conference
NORMAN — Oklahoma coach Brent Venables held his weekly press conference Tuesday ahead of the 13th-ranked Sooners’ game Saturday at Temple (11 a.m., ESPN2).
Though there was plenty of attention paid to the Owls, who have outscored their opponents 97-17 through two games, there was still plenty of looking back at Saturday’s 24-13 win over Michigan.
Venables spent plenty of time talking about his quarterbacks, special teams and more.
Here are three takeaways from Venables’ press conference:
Read More Oklahoma vs. Temple
- Ben Arbuckle Offers High Praise for Oklahoma's Physical Offense and QB John Mateer
- Oklahoma DL David Stone’s Growth Was On Display Against Michigan
- How Freshman OT Michael Fasusi Can Take Oklahoma's Offensive Line to New Heights
Brent Venables addresses plan for Michael Hawkins Jr.
Through two games, quarterback John Mateer has taken all offensive snaps, with backup quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. yet to appear in a game.
Venables was asked Tuesday about the plan for getting Hawkins snaps.
“You’d like to think that you could control that,” Venables said. “We certainly could but we might pigeonhole ourselves too. We’re preparing him every single week like he’s a guy who could come in and take 70-80 snaps.”
Hawkins appeared in seven games last season as a true freshman, starting four.
The plan remains to redshirt Hawkins if possible this season.
“We’d hate to burn his year unnecessarily,” Venables said. “So I think the course of the season will kind of work itself out. We’re going to be very mindful of not burning this year before we have to.”
John Mateer’s running continues to shine
Through two games, Mateer has 26 carries for 98 yards and three touchdowns.
Against Michigan, Mateer had 19 carries for 74 yards and two scores.
“He’s a real weapon running the ball,” Venables said. “... Has really good instincts as a runner.”
Mateer took several hits against the Wolverines.
“He’s got to do a good job of not taking too many shots,” Venables said. “He’s built strong and is really compact so he can absorb some big hits. It’s a real weapon.”
Venables said Mateer wouldn’t be asked to carry that much every week, but in certain games like Saturday, it is a valuable option.
“I thought he did great. Is that what you want every single week for your quarterback? Probably not,” Venables said. “Playing against really good people, you have to be willing to do that. … Attract more people down in the box and you create more opportunity throwing the ball.”
‘Trimming the fat’ on special teams
About the only area where the Sooners struggled vs. Michigan came on special teams.
Venables said the special-teams issues were about fine-tuning small mistakes rather than making wholesale changes, calling it “trimming the fat.”
Early in the second quarter, Oklahoma’s defense forced an apparent three-and-out deep in Michigan territory.
But linebacker Sammy Omosigho was called for roughing the punter, giving the Wolverines’ offense new life. The drive eventually ended in a missed field goal for Michigan.
Venables said special teams coordinator Doug Deakin showed the play during film review, alongside practice video of Omosigho on punt-block tries in preseason camp.
“Just went back and kind of intercut it,” Venables said. “You did it right in practice, you’ve just got to take it to game day.”
Venables also said offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh showed the 2017 College Football Playoff loss to Georgia in the Rose Bowl, where the Sooners had a field goal blocked in double overtime before losing two plays later, to illustrate the importance of eliminating mistakes on special teams.
“Basics are what win for you and basics are also what can get you beat,” Venables said. “It’s trimming the fat.”