How Oklahoma DE Taylor Wein 'Flipped the Switch' Heading Into a Massive 2025 Season
NORMAN — Perhaps no player has generated more excitement in Norman this offseason than defensive end Taylor Wein.
The 6-foot-4, 276-pound redshirt sophomore has 13 appearances and two career tackles to his name, but Oklahoma’s defensive staff has raved about Wein’s progress over the last seven months.
“He’s had a great work ethic since he’s gotten here,” OU coach Brent Venables said on Wednesday. “Hungry, driven. Where he is now at 270-plus pounds, is different from when he came in. And so he’s transformed his body.”
Wein, who was rated a 4-star recruit by Rivals and a 3-star prospect by 247Sports and On3, has added nearly 30 pounds to his frame since he entered the program, and he’s continually worked on his craft to get the most out of his athletic gifts.
“Fundamentally, I've came a long way,” Wein said. “Technique-wise, physically, just turning it up a notch.
“Taking my game to a whole new level leadership-wise, as well. Just being more vocal. Having a better rush game, better run knock-back, just getting better."
You can also watch Taylor Wein's Media Day interview on YouTube.
Even when he wasn’t seeing the field as a freshman, Wein watched everyone around him.
He understood the process of adjusting to college and how it would help his development later in his career.
“You come to college, it's a whole new level as far as schematically, technically,” Wein said. “You go from knowing such little about football to now you know a lot, and you learn quick. So just the process, coach always talks about the process, taking notes, getting better each day, not getting discouraged. Not getting too high when you have a good day and not getting too low when you don't have one. The biggest thing is keeping a level head.”
"He has a great motor, he’s got excellent pass rush ability," Venables said at last week's OU coaches luncheon. "He’s got heavy hands, and he likes to work. He’s in the building … just like we’ve bragged on Mateer and several other guys, Taylor Wein’s right up there with those guys."
His teammates have noticed the high level of work he’s put in since winter workouts.
Ethan Downs’ departure opens up a starting spot opposite defensive end R Mason Thomas, and Wein will continue to battle Florida State transfer Marvin Jones Jr. and former 5-star recruit Adepoju Adebawore for the position.
Read More Oklahoma Football
- Offensive Lineman Jacob Sexton Feels 'Stronger, Faster' After Rocky 2024 Season
- Oklahoma Coaches Pleased by WR Ivan Carreon's 'Body Change' During Offseason
- Oklahoma DB Kendel Dolby Can 'Absolutely' Help Provide Depth at Cornerback
- Observations From Oklahoma's Second Practice of Fall Camp
Defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis will have many options to rotate through, regardless of who starts, but defensive tackle Damonic Williams is sure there will be snaps for Wein.
“Feel like he flipped some type of switch,” Williams said. “I don't know exactly what it is, but he's coming together as a leader. … He's finding his voice. He lit that fire inside his heart and he really wants to get after it.”
Getting onto the field for the Sooners this fall will fulfill a lifelong dream for Wein.
He was born in Edmond, OK, but his dad’s job relocated the family to Nashville, Wein said.
Even in the heart of Volunteer country, Wein’s brothers ensured he bled Crimson and Cream.
“I was kind of born into it and obviously never turned back around. I love it,” Wein said.
Though he didn’t carve out a major role during his first two years with the program, Wein said his love of the coaches and team meant he never truly considered transferring.
Instead, he just took all of the advice from both Downs and Thomas, as well as Chavis, to propel his development.
"They've been huge. I wouldn't be playing as good of football without them,” Wein said. “Soaking in what Ethan poured into us the past couple of years, what R Mason is continuously pouring into us right now. They've proven they've produced.
“They've done a good job displaying their talent and what they've done over the years. So, taking bits and pieces of their game and trying to improve on and imitating what they do."
Now, Wein will have to continue to work throughout fall camp to enter the season carrying momentum from a successful offseason.
“He’s shown tremendous improvement and development through a lot of hard work, belief in himself,” Venables said. “As I tell players all the time — doing what is required is never enough. And he’s bought into that. He’s lived that life. He has incredibly high standards that he lives and dies by every day. Been a great example of just the strength that it takes and I’m excited to see what’s in front of him.”