Oklahoma Offensive Lineman Feels 'Stronger, Faster' After Rocky 2024 Season
NORMAN — Jacob Sexton has been forced to clear hurdle after hurdle on his way to the 2025 season.
Sexton, an offensive lineman entering his senior season at OU, had to switch from tackle to guard early in the 2024 season, due to others’ injuries on the line. Then, Sexton suffered a knee injury that forced him to miss the Sooners’ final four games.
Though tumultuous, Sexton believes that last year’s adversity has created a better player heading into his final season.
“This is the best I’ve ever felt,” Sexton said. “My body, everything… I feel stronger, faster. I feel comfortable with my weight. Everything feels great.”
Only a couple feet separate the left tackle and left guard — but the positions are entirely different. And Sexton struggled to make the adjustment in 2024.
He finished the season with a Pro Football Focus overall offensive grade of 54.8. His 58 grade on run-blocking assignments was respectable, but his 46.8 clip on pass-blocking plays was well below average.
Instead of dwelling on his shortcomings from last season, Sexton used them as fuel during the offseason.
“There’s always going to be some doubt that creeps in, but you have to push it out,” Sexton said. “There’s so many more things to have on your plate than doubt. There’s no room for that here.”
Sexton also turned to a trusted source during the seven months since OU’s last game: Sooners defensive end R Mason Thomas.
Thomas was a star for OU in 2024, finishing the season with 12.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks, two fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles. The defensive end put his NFL plans on hold after the season, opting to play his senior season at OU.
Sexton and Thomas have lined up against one another since they were freshmen. And this offseason, they found additional time to help each other improve.
“Every opportunity to get some reps in, we took advantage of it,” Sexton said. “I don’t think there’s a guy out there who could have pushed me more in all of college football. This is probably the most I've grown.”
Sexton called Thomas a “great person” that he views as a leader on the team. In addition to that, he’s one of college football’s most elite edge rushers.
The offensive lineman expects to be better at pass blocking in 2025 as a result of his time spent with Thomas.
“He’s helped me a ton with that; he’s the best defensive end in college football,” Sexton said. “We’ve gone to each other for extra work, found time that we’re both available. Iron sharpens iron.”
Sexton had to be malleable last year, due to the offensive line’s injuries. His flexibility and open-mindedness are strengths, per Thomas.
“He changes stuff, I change stuff,” Sexton said. “It’s hard to win against him.”
Less than a month remains until OU’s season opener, the offensive line is much healthier — and deeper.
Linemen Heath Ozaeta and Logan Howland both had clean-up surgeries and missed spring ball but are now ready to go, per OU coach Brent Venables. Guard Febechi Nwaiwu comes into 2025 with more experience after starting all 13 games last year, and center Troy Everett is fully healthy after missing the first half of last year with a leg injury. Right tackle Jake Taylor is back and could start. Plus, the Sooners added three linemen — Derek Simmons (Western Carolina), Jake Maikkula (Stanford) and Luke Baklenko (Stanford) — from the transfer portal.
With more continuity, Sexton will likely be able to return to his natural spot at left tackle, though redshirt sophomore Logan Howland and true freshman Michael Fasusi are also competing for the job.
But after how rocky 2024 was for him and his offensive line teammates, Sexton feels prepared for any hurdles that could be thrown in his way.
“It is tough (to move positions), but you have to do what you have to do,” Sexton said. “It’s something that you can’t complain about, go do it. You’ll do anything for your team.
“It’s going to be great this year. I’m really looking forward to it.”