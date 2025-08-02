Oklahoma OC Ben Arbuckle Pleased by Returning WR's 'Body Change' During Offseason
Oklahoma needed a wideout to step up at the Armed Forces Bowl.
After the Sooners’ regular-season finale against LSU, receivers Andrel Anthony, Nic Anderson, Jalil Farooq, J.J. Hester and Jaquaize Pettaway entered the transfer portal. Deion Burks announced his intent to stay in Norman and was a game-time decision for the bowl game, but he was unable to play.
With so many gaps, the Sooners had to put trust in some of their younger wide receivers — and their belief in Ivan Carreon paid off.
Carreon, a true freshman wide receiver in 2024, led the Sooners with seven catches for 72 yards in their bowl game against Navy. He had caught just three passes before that game.
Now entering his sophomore year, Carreon could have a larger role in the Sooners’ offense.
“He’s put in the work to change his body to be able to go out there and be able to be a guy for us,” Oklahoma offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle said.
Though Oklahoma lost the Armed Forces Bowl 21-20 to the Midshipmen, Carreon was a major factor in the offense, helping starter Michael Hawkins Jr. — slated to be the backup in 2025 — finish with 243 passing yards and two touchdowns.
Carreon’s potential was on full display. And per Arbuckle, his playmaking ability has increased throughout the offseason.
At 224 pounds, the wide receiver is only one pound heavier than he was at the beginning of the 223 season. But Arbuckle said Carreon has become significantly stronger and more physical.
“My favorite thing about Ivan is how much I’ve seen his body change over the last eight months,” Arbuckle said. “He’s really invested himself in the weight room and the nutrition room and it shows in his numbers too. I’m not just talking about his body weight and stuff like that; it shows in his numbers in the weight room, out on the field.”
With just a few weeks until the 2025 season begins, Oklahoma’s offense looks almost entirely different than it did in 2024.
All five of the wideouts who entered the portal ahead of the bowl game found new programs; two of them stayed in the SEC (Anderson to LSU; Hester to Kentucky). Tight end Bauer Sharp — who led OU with 324 receiving yards last year — transferred to LSU, while Jackson Arnold — who started nine games at quarterback — is now at Auburn.
The Sooners picked up quarterback John Mateer (Washington State) and running back Jaydn Ott (Cal) from the portal and added wide receivers Javonnie Gibson (Arkansas-Pine Bluff), Isaiah Sategna (Arkansas), Keontez Lewis (Southern Illinois), Jer’Michael Carter (McNeese State) and Josiah Martin (Cal).
Of OU’s returning wideouts, Burks had the largest role in 2024, finishing his injury-shortened season with 245 yards.
Fellow true freshman Zion Kearney also broke out in the Armed Forces Bowl, ending the game with 67 receiving yards and a touchdown.
Arbuckle believes that the Sooners’ two young receiver stars from the bowl game can continue to be productive in their sophomore seasons.
“I’ve been really pleased with those two guys, the work that they’ve put in,” Arbuckle said. “They’ve kind of done it in a quiet manner, just put their head down and gotten after it but I’m excited about those two guys. I’m excited to see them over the next couple of weeks.”