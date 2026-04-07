Can 'Trustworthy' Wyatt Gilmore Land a Role in Oklahoma's Defensive Line Rotation?

NORMAN — Last year, it was Taylor Wein who broke out on the edge of OU’s defensive line.

Wein, who assisted on only two tackles during his first two seasons in Norman, was one of the Sooners’ top defensive players. He led Oklahoma with seven sacks in 2025 and also registered 39 total tackles and 15 tackles for loss.

Now entering his redshirt junior season, Wein is expected to be a leader in 2026. And while Wein is now a proven producer for OU’s defense, he believes redshirt sophomore Wyatt Gilmore could one day experience a breakout like his.

“He’s developing, becoming more trustworthy,” Wein said.

Gilmore, entering his third season with the Sooners, came to Oklahoma as a 4-star prospect, per 247Sports.

The defensive end has yet to find a major role on the Sooners’ defense. He appeared in only one game in 2024 as a true freshman and preserved his redshirt. In 2025, Gilmore played in four games, and only one of his appearances came in SEC play.

Though Gilmore’s role has been minimal, he has shown flashes of brilliance. He made his first collegiate tackle last year against Temple, when he sacked Owls quarterback Evan Simon and forced a fumble.

The Owls ultimately recovered the coughed-up football, but the play finally gave Gilmore the chance to showcase how disruptive he can be.

Defensive back Reggie Powers III praised the performance of Gilmore and OU’s other defensive reserves after that game.

“In practice you see their talent, but sometimes in the game when they don't get in, everyone doesn't get to see it,” Powers said. “I know those guys work in practice, they do it in practice, so I know they can do it in the game.”

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Oklahoma’s defensive end room should be one of the team’s strongest position groups in 2026.

Along with Wein and Gilmore, the Sooners return Adepoju Adebawore and Danny Okoye from last year’s squad. OU also signed blue-chip edge rusher Jake Kreul as part of its 2026 recruiting class, and they added former UTSA edge rusher Kenny Ozowalu from the transfer portal.

With so many talented players at the position, it’s necessary that one consistently becomes more athletic — and Gilmore has done that during the first few months of the offseason.

Oklahoma defensive lineman Wyatt Gilmore celebrates after sacking Temple quarterback Evan Simon. | Carson Field, Sooners on SI

“(Defensive ends) coach (Miguel) Chavis says all the time, he’s become a better athlete,” Wein said. “That’s just straining, whether it’s flexibility or just the small details, getting into a stance.”

Not only has Gilmore grown as an athlete, but he’s also developed as a leader.

Though Gilmore has yet to become a key contributor on OU’s defense, he has now been in Brent Venables’ defense for over two years. According to Wein, that has made him more vocal.

“He’s progressed and he’s becoming an older guy,” Wein said. “He’s becoming someone who’s trustworthy.”