Oklahoma Adds 2026 3-Star Defensive Lineman From Florida to 2026 Recruiting Class
Oklahoma landed its seventh commitment from the Class of 2026 on Friday, as the Sooners got a verbal pledge from defensive lineman Brian Harris.
Harris live streamed his commitment on Instagram — in conjunction with Rivals — from Mandarin High School.
Harris is rated as a 3-star prospect, according to 247Sports, and he’s the No. 92 defensive lineman from the 2026 class. Listed at 6-3 and 280 pounds, Harris hails from Jacksonville, FL.
As a junior for Mandarin High School in 2024, Harris recorded 29 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 10 games. He was named the Defensive Line MVP at the 2025 Under Armour Next Camp, hosted in Orlando on Feb. 23.
READ MORE OKLAHOMA FOOTBALL
Fresh Faces: Transfer WR Keontez Lewis Following Cousin's Footsteps at Oklahoma
Fresh Faces: Oklahoma’s Will Huggins Bringing Age, Experience to Tight End Room
Report: Oklahoma Lands Another Transfer Portal QB
247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins noted some concerns about his ability to “put it together in pads” but also acknowledged Harris’ potential.
“(He) is equipped with some longer arms and can use them to defeat blockers. Has displayed the ability to hug the ground while running the loop and owns some impressive short-area quickness, but can run out of steam as plays progress, especially when attacking from a wider posting,” Ivins said. “Likely to find most success on the inside as a 3-technique that can cross offensive linemen and shoot gaps. Must get better at anchoring against the run and embrace the dirty work, but should be viewed as a potential multi-year contributor for a Power Four program.”
Harris originally named Oklahoma as one of his top-five schools on Sunday, along with Alabama, Penn State, South Carolina and Michigan.
The defensive lineman joins quarterback Jaden O’Neal, linebacker Jakore Smith, wide receiver Daniel Odom, offensive lineman Will Conroy, tight end Ryder Mix and safety Niko Jandreau as 2026 players to verbally commit to OU. 247Sports has Smith and Odom rated as 4-stars, while the rest are 3-stars. Harris is only the third defensive player from the Class of 2026 to commit to OU, joining Smith and Jandreau.
On the livestream, Harris praised OU coach Brent Venables.
“He’s never gone anywhere and not won,” Harris said.
Harris’ commitment comes after 2026 linebacker Mason Marden chose Arizona State over Oklahoma earlier in the week. Marden had previously included the Sooners in his top four schools.
Before Harris’ commitment, Oklahoma had the No. 45 class nationally in 247Sports’ 2026 team recruiting rankings. That ranking was the 12th-best in the SEC.