How Oklahoma is Working to 'Build' on Recent Rushing Success
NORMAN — After struggling to consistently run the football through the first month of the season, Oklahoma has had a running back rush for over 100 yards in back-to-back weeks.
True freshman Tory Blaylock rushed for 101 yards and a score on 19 carries against South Carolina, then sophomore Xavier Robinson hurt Ole Miss for 109 yards and two scores on nine carries.
OU’s coaching staff challenged the offense to play with fire against the Gamecocks, setting a new standard within the walls of the Switzer Center for the level of effort needed in the run game every week.
“There's a lot of stuff to build on,” Oklahoma offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle said on Tuesday. “It all just comes down to a mindset and a certain physicality that you have.”
Arbuckle waited longer in practice to end plays ahead of the Sooners’ matchup with South Carolina to put a greater emphasis on finishing plays off. He believes that mentality carried over into OU’s preparations for Mississippi.
“The young men have done a great job of bringing it every week at practice in our inside drill and being intentional with it and taking the field with the intent of we're gonna move somebody,” Arbuckle said.
Quarterback John Mateer said he’s seen a difference in the approach from Oklahoma’s offensive line, which has helped Blaylock and Robinson tremendously over the past two weeks.
“They’re working real hard up front,” Mateer said. “Starts with the O-line. And they’re focusing on straining. They’ve had two great weeks of practice. So we’re going to keep that going. And running backs are running super hard, and they’re taking their opportunities. We’re real proud of those guys.”
The rushing attack helped flip the momentum in the third quarter this past Saturday.
Robinson’s 65-yard touchdown run brought the crowd at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium back to life, and it juiced up the Sooners’ sideline.
“It was really huge,” true freshman offensive tackle Ryan Fodje said. “An explosive run like that, it just gets the whole team going, riling up and the energy is just lifted up.”
This week, a successful rushing attack could hold the key to silencing a raucous crowd.
The No. 18-ranked Sooners will travel to Neyland Stadium to take on No. 14 Tennessee.
Josh Heupel’s Volunteers allow 135.3 rushing yards per game, which ranks 54th in the country, but if OU is able to find success, it will help keep the defense off the field as Oklahoma tries to slow down one of the SEC’s most explosive offenses.
It will also take pressure off Mateer, who is looking to bounce back after a lackluster showing against the Rebels.
Arbuckle said he can’t wait to give Robinson more opportunities to build off his big day against Ole Miss, and that the rushing attack as a whole is moving in the right direction as the Sooners face a tough stretch to close the 2025 regular season.
“It's been nice to get it going a little bit, but it ain't good enough,” Arbuckle said. “It's not. We've got to keep on getting better at it. It's never going to be good enough.
“There's always things that we can do better, especially in that department of running the ball, and as a whole offensive unit. It's taking that by the horns and attacking it every single day in practice and watching it show up on game day.”