How Oklahoma Made the Most of Its Bye Week
NORMAN — Regardless of John Mateer’s status, No. 7 Oklahoma entered the bye week with plenty it wanted to work on.
The OU quarterback underwent a procedure on Wednesday on his throwing hand, and his teammates hope he’ll return to a better situation when healthy as a result of their hard work this past week.
“We all know what we're capable of,” safety Peyton Bowen said. “… So we've all got to just come together and play our hearts out for John now so that when he gets back, he'll be able to lead an even better team.”
With the Sooners’ matchup with Texas only a few weeks away, Brent Venables said he was proud of how the team attacked the week.
“Good first part of our season here. Close to a third, I guess. And right on time,” the OU coach said. “Going to get a few guys back. Had a really good, spirited work in practice.”
Every bye week is an important time for self-reflection, and teams across college football will have two off weeks in 2025 to break up a long season.
"You're always looking at whatever your warts are,” Venables said. “Where are the mistakes? What are you not doing well? You put together a practice plan every single day to attack those areas of quote-unquote ‘weakness.’ And every team has them and you as a competitor, as a coach, you inherently always focus on those things because you know that's the difference between winning and losing. If you know it then your opponents know it as well.”
For OU’s offense, the running game needs to take a massive step forward.
Oklahoma is averaging 125.2 rushing yards per game in 2025, which ranks 100th in the FBS.
Even worse, Mateer has rushed for 190 of OU’s 501 yards on the ground (37.9 percent), though backup Michael Hawkins Jr. is also a talented runner.
Offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle also has to get Hawkins ready to step in for Mateer against Kent State and beyond, depending on how long the Sooners’ quarterback is sidelined.
The defense has impressed, too, but there are always things to work on in Venables’ eyes.
“We've got to do things better situationally, things of that nature,” he said. “We certainly took the week as well to self-scout. Looking at some of our tendencies, whether it's formationally or it's motions or its the personnel on the field and the situationals as well. Red zone. First downs, fourth downs… You always look at those things this time of the year, this week, and so that's been good to be able to uncover some of those things too.”
The Sooners will return to action next week against Kent State, and defensive tackle David Stone believes the team made the most of the off week.
“It’s been pretty good,” Stone said. “Words from BV — it’s been the best in the four years since he’s been here. I feel like it’s been pretty good.
“Everyone came focused, ready to work, ready to improve. The mindset has just been very different to me compared to last year.”