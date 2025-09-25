All Sooners

John Mateer's Injury Puts More Pressure on Oklahoma's Defense

The injury to quarterback John Mateer makes it more important for Oklahoma to play strong defense. How are the Sooners positioned to respond?

Ryan Aber

Oklahoma's defense has held up well so far, with help from linebackers Kobie McKinzie (11) and Kip Lewis (10). With quarterback John Mateer out indefinitely, the Sooners' defense could face more pressure. So far, they've showed they can handle adversity. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
NORMAN — With John Mateer’s injury, which will keep him out for at least the Kent State game and potentially longer, much of the focus of Oklahoma’s bye week has been on the offense and Michael Hawkins Jr.

But now the Sooners’ defense must also carry a bigger load, because while Hawkins might be improved and the cast around him might be better, it’s hard to imagine the offense not taking a step back without Mateer — a Heisman candidate — behind center.

The good news for the Sooners is the defense, so far, has proved it can hold up to challenges.

In the third quarter of OU’s 24-13 win over Michigan on Sept. 6, the defense pinned the Wolverines back deep inside their own territory.

But a muffed punt by Isaiah Sategna gave Michigan the ball back at the OU 31.

The Sooners didn’t allow a first down, and the Wolverines had to settle for a field goal.

“To me, that was the killer moment for us,” OU linebacker Kobie McKinzie said on 107.7-FM The Franchise a few days after that win. “Bend, don’t break. We didn’t care. … I think that’s what’s going to make this defense great man. Nobody is ever tired of playing, nobody is ever tired of competing. … Put us on the 5-yard line and we feel like we’re going to stop you.”

That may be the case, but it’s going to be tested a lot more if OU is without Mateer in SEC play.

The Sooners will have to rely more on their depth late in close games.

That has caused some problems recently.

OU held the lead in five of its seven losses last season before letting the lead slip away.

That’s been a trend under Brent Venables.

In 12 of OU’s 17 losses under Venables, the Sooners have held the lead at some point.

Venables talked multiple times leading up to the season about the discrepancy between the offense and defense last season and how those pieces fit together.

“Really excited about the opportunity to get back and play the kind of offense that we need to continue to improve on defense and special teams,” Venables said in the spring.

While OU’s offense doesn’t figure to fall off quite as sharply as it did last season when the Sooners put up historically bad, the defense will have to carry more of the load.

OU’s offense has done plenty to help the defense, not only with the points it has posted but with five drives lasting five or more minutes already.

The Sooners had just three such drives in the first four games last season and though those numbers improved late, they had just five offensive drives lasting five or more minutes in the first seven games in 2024.

“It’s very chill on the sidelines,” safety Peyton Bowen said. “It’s not like, ‘third down, here we go, I got to get up, get ready to go. It’s just been three players and we had a whole 14-play drive or something. Now, it’s like I’m staying on my seat. I trust them. I trust that when I get a little more breathing room they’re going to go down there and get a field goal, score a touchdown, do something.”

The defensive depth could help OU hold onto those leads better.

The Sooners have had 235 defensive snaps so far, and only two players — cornerback Courtland Guillory and Bowen — have played more than 155 plays.

No linebacker has played more than 142 (Kendal Daniels), and no defensive lineman more than 137 (R Mason Thomas). No interior lineman has played more than 115 (Damonic Williams).

Ryan Aber
RYAN ABER

Ryan Aber has been covering Oklahoma football for more than a decade continuously and since 1999 overall. Ryan was the OU beat writer for The Oklahoman from 2013-2025, covering the transition from Bob Stoops to Lincoln Riley to Brent Venables. He covered OU men's basketball's run to the Final Four in 2016 and numerous national championships for the Sooners' women's gymnastics and softball programs. Prior to taking on the Sooners beat, Ryan covered high schools, the Oklahoma City RedHawks and Oklahoma City Barons for the newspaper from 2006-13. He spent two seasons covering Arkansas football for the Morning News of Northwest Arkansas before returning to his hometown of Oklahoma City. Ryan also worked at the Southwest Times Record in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and the Muskogee Phoenix. At the Phoenix, he covered OU's national championship run in 2000. Ryan is a graduate of Putnam City North High School in Oklahoma City and Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.

