What to Know Expect From Oklahoma's Three 2026 Signees who Didn't Enroll Early

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s month-long spring ball period marked the beginning of nearly two dozen newcomers’ college football journeys.

Of the 25 players that OU signed from the Class of 2026, 22 of them enrolled at the university in January. Those early enrollees got the chance to learn from the Sooners’ veteran players on both sides of the ball and compete against one another in the spring game on April 18.

True freshman running backs Jonathan Hatton Jr. and DeZephen Walker combined for 14 carries, quarterback Bowe Bentley threw 13 passes and defensive players Brian Harris, Jake Kreul and Niko Jandreau each logged multiple tackles in the spring game.

But what about the three who didn’t arrive in Norman in January?

Wide receiver Xavier Okwufulueze, edge rusher Daniel Norman and defensive back Lebron Bauer are the three who did not enroll in time for spring ball. Okwufulueze, Norman and Bauer will each arrive on campus in June.

Here’s what to know about each of them:

WR Xavier Okwufulueze

Rejoice Christian's Xavier Okwufulueze (4) celebrates a play during the Class A1 state championship game between Tonkawa and Rejoice Christian. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Okwufulueze, a native of Owasso, OK, is the lone player from Oklahoma who signed with the Sooners from the Class of 2026.

The wide receiver was a consensus 3-star prospect, and he was ranked as the No. 504 overall prospect in the class, per 247Sports’ composite rankings. He chose the Sooners over offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma State, TCU, Kansas State and Utah.

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As a senior at Rejoice Christian High School, Okwufulueze logged 894 yards and 13 touchdowns on 43 catches. He also started at cornerback for his school.

Listed at 6-4 and 200 pounds, Okwufulueze is one of four wideouts who signed with OU from the 2026 class, along with Daniel Odom, Jayden Petit and Jahsiear Rogers.

DL Daniel Norman

A native of Hollywood, FL, Norman was also a consensus 3-star recruit. Oklahoma outlasted several other SEC schools in the pursuit of him, as Norman chose the Sooners over offers from LSU, Kentucky, Missouri and Mississippi State.

During his senior season at St. Thomas Aquinas High School, Norman registered 53 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, eight sacks and two forced fumbles.

Oklahoma signed four edge rushers from the Class of 2026: Norman, Kreul, Dane Bathurst and Matthew Nelson.

DB LeBron Bauer

Bauer, from Allen, TX, is the only one of OU’s 25-person class that didn’t sign with the Sooners on Early Signing Day in December.

The cornerback inked with the Sooners on Feb. 4. He also held offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Texas Tech, Houston and SMU.

As a senior at Allen High School, Bauer intercepted five passes and helped lead the Eagles to a 14-1 record and an appearance in the Texas 6A Division I state semifinals. He also notched 22 tackles, six pass breakups and a tackle for loss in 2025.

Bauer was also a consensus 3-star prospect. He and Derrick Johnson II are the only two cornerbacks that Oklahoma signed from the 2026 class.