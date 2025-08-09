How Oklahoma's Troy Everett Went from Lightly Regarded Transfer to Pivotal Senior
If Oklahoma’s offense is going to be markedly better in 2025, then it has to start up front.
And if the Sooner offensive line is going to be better this year, then it has to start in the middle.
That’s one reason why OU center Troy Everett should be considered a key figure in the Sooners' anticipated resurgence in 2025.
Everett, a fifth-year senior from Roanoke, VA, was once a lightly regarded transfer from Appalachian State, has emerged as captain material for this year's squad due to his leadership, focus, work ethic and, of course, his talent on the field.
According to Pro Football Focus, Everett led the Oklahoma offensive line last season with an overall blocking grade of 68.2. He posted a team-best 75.5 on pass blocks, and his 64.3 grade on run blocks was second to tackle Michael Tarquin. Per PFF data, he allowed just four quarterback sacks on 298 pass blocking plays.
His value was evident last year as he missed the first half of the season recovering from a knee injury he suffered in spring practice and the OU offensive line was in complete disarray.
The Sooners averaged 129 rushing yards per game and just 3.6 yards per carry without Everett last year over the first five games of the season. After he returned against Texas, OU averaged 172 yards per game and 4.0 yards per carry over the final eight games.
“I know obviously what happened last year, but it’s in the past," Everett said. "But you gotta learn from what you did last year. So I think it was great that we got to experience that. I mean, obviously it sucked in the moment, but now you get what happened. OK, how can we fix it? What didn’t work for us last year? What’s working for us now?' So it’s great.”
Putting In the Work
Everett’s work rate and leadership qualities have been on display since he arrived in Norman in 2023. He showed up at 285 pounds, went to work adding muscle to his 6-foot-3 frame, and now tips the scales at 315. After battling injuries most of his career, Everett said this past spring was his first full spring practice, and this has been his best offseason yet.
“I’ve gained about 9 pounds since January, so I feel great,” Everett said. “I’m moving my best. And yeah, really excited to go in there to the season and see what a full offseason will do for me.”
Everett played in three games for the Mountaineers in 2021 before redshirting. He started the first six games of 2022 at center and ended up playing in 10 of App State’s 12 games and received Freshman All-America accolades.
This year, Everett will have to hold off Stanford transfer Luke Maikkula, who arrived this summer via the transfer portal. Maikkula redshirted as a Cardinal freshman in 2022, then made five starts at guard in 2023 and took over with seven starts at center (and four at guard) in 2023, when he posted Stanford's second-highest pass blocking grade among offensive linemen.
Leading By Example
As a Sooner, Everett spent most of his first season as a backup to Andrew Raym and also rotated in at left guard, where he made four starts. He then spent much of his second season injured. But Everett still received OU’s Bob Kalsu Award, which goes to the Sooner who personifies the late Kalsu’s grit and leadership.
“I think I've always been a pretty good leader,” Everett said. “I think it just kind of shows. I think at a young age I just kind of learned from the older guys, and then like, ‘OK, this is how I did it in high school, how do y'all do it in college?’ That's how I've always just learned from those guys.
“And then I've been fortunate to be around a bunch of great older guys so when I've gotten to an older position I've been able to use what I've learned and help those younger guys and just be a voice for them.”