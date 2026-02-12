How Oklahoma Transfer DB Prince Ijioma Adds Depth to Secondary

How does a defensive back from a middling FCS program end up in the SEC?

Prince Ijioma, a cornerback who signed with Oklahoma in January, spent the first two years of his college career at Mississippi Valley State. During his time in Itta Bena, MS, Ijioma’s Delta Devils went 3-21 and finished the 2025 season 2-10.

In both of his seasons at MVSU, Ijioma was a bright spot for a struggling squad.

As a true freshman in 2024, Ijioma appeared in 10 games, finishing the season with 20 total tackles, 12 solo tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss. He was even more valuable in 2025, when he registered 39 total tackles, 21 solo tackles and four pass breakups.

Ijioma’s strengths

What stood out most in Ijioma’s first two seasons was his ability to finish tackles. The defensive back logged a respectable 65.5 Pro Football Focus (PFF) tackling grade in 2024.

His numbers were even better in 2025, as Ijioma graded out at 77.3 in the tackling department. Ijioma missed on only three tackles while finishing the year with 39 total tackles. His most notable performance came in the Delta Devils’ loss to Jackson State, when Ijioma logged six tackles, five of which were solo stops.

While he doesn’t have any interceptions to show for it, Ijioma was also stellar in pass coverage.

Ijioma finished the 2025 season with a 70.9 PFF coverage grade, and he graded out higher than 60 in six of MVSU’s games. His coverage numbers were significantly better than they were in 2024, as the cornerback logged a 61.5 grade as a true freshman.

Ijioma ended the season with a 69.9 defensive grade, which ranked sixth on Mississippi Valley State’s roster for defenders who logged more than 400 snaps.

Areas for improvement

It’s clear that Ijioma was a quality defensive piece at MVSU.

But there is plenty for him to improve on now that he’ll be playing against better competition week in and week out.

While Ijioma regularly boasted impressive tackling, run-defense and pass-defense grades, the defensive back didn’t log many “flashy” stats. His impressive pass-defense numbers never led to an interception, and he assisted on only one tackle for loss over his first two collegiate seasons.

That’s not to say that Ijioma will only be effective if he suddenly becomes a takeaway machine. But being able to finish on game-changing plays is a way that he can elevate his game as the level of competition also increases.

Where does he fit at OU?

Sophomore Courtland Guillory and junior Eli Bowen will almost certainly dominate the reps at cornerback in 2026.

Guillory, a true freshman in 2025, was an SEC All-Freshman Team selection and compiled 41 tackles, seven pass breakups, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hurry. Bowen, the younger brother of safety Peyton Bowen, was named to the All-SEC Third Team after ending the 2025 season with 24 tackles, four pass breakups, two interceptions and a pick-six.

Ijioma will likely fit into the secondary as a depth piece.

The transfer cornerback will compete for backup reps alongside Dakoda Fields, Jeremiah Newcombe, Jacobe Johnson and Trystan Haynes.

Although his snap count likely won’t be high in 2026, it’s possible that he plays a similar role to Devon Jordan’s in 2025. Jordan, who transferred to Baylor after the season, played on 232 defensive snaps and registered a 66.2 PFF defensive grade.

Barring any unforeseen injuries, Ijioma won’t be a Week 1 starter for OU. But given his production at a far lesser program, it’s likely that he eventually becomes a reliable contributor for the Sooners.