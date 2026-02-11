Oklahoma Makes Final Cut for Class of 2027 Blue-Chip Defensive Back

Oklahoma is still in the race for defensive back Taelyn Mayo.

Mayo, a consensus 4-star player in the Class of 2027 from Lewisville, TX, is down to five schools, per Hayes Fawcett of On3. Oklahoma is one of the finalists for Mayo’s recruitment, along with Texas A&M, Texas, Ohio State and LSU.

NEWS: Four-Star CB Taelyn Mayo is down to 5 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’4 185 CB is ranked as a Top 3 CB in Texas (per Rivals Industry)



Where Should He Go? ⬇️https://t.co/0QixJYrkAH pic.twitter.com/8chFkj7lkp — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 11, 2026

Mayo is also a consensus top-150 prospect in the 2027 class, with 247Sports ranking him as the No. 112 player overall in the cycle. He is listed at 6-4 and 185 pounds.

As a junior at Lewisville High School in 2025, Mayo registered 29 total tackles, 19 solo tackles, 11 pass breakups, three interceptions, three tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a sack. After the season, Mayo competed at the annual Polynesian Bowl in Hawai’i, reserved for the nation’s best high school junior and senior football players.

His impressive junior season followed his sophomore campaign in which he logged 14 tackles, two pass breakups, an interception and a forced fumble in only five games.

Mayo comes from a Lewisville program that has produced several notable college football players, including Class of 2025 offensive lineman Michael Fasusi, who recently wrapped up his first year with the Sooners. Other notable players who have attended the school include former OU defensive back Jaydan Hardy and former Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green.

While Mayo has now reportedly narrowed down his list to five, the defensive back received offers from just about every other major program. Others who pursued him include Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Oregon and USC.

Read More Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma Closing in on Hiring Defensive Backs Coach, per Report

Ten Oklahoma Players Receive Invites to NFL Scouting Combine

How Transfer WR Trell Harris Can Become a Superstar for Oklahoma

Oklahoma currently has the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class for the 2027 cycle, per 247Sports. The Sooners have earned commitments from 13 players in the class, and seven of them are graded as 4-star prospects or better.

OU has already earned pledges from two defensive backs in the Class of 2027: cornerbacks Mikhail McCreary and Mikyal Davis. McCreary is a 4-star recruit, according to 247Sports, while Davis is a 3-star.

The Sooners finalized their 2026 recruiting class last week, signing cornerback Lebron Bauer on Tuesday. Bauer’s signing followed the 24 other players from OU’s 2026 class who put pen to paper at Early Signing Day in December.

Oklahoma is looking to build on its 2025 season in which it went 10-3 and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019. The Sooners won four games in a row — against Tennessee, Alabama, Missouri and LSU — to finish the regular season and punch their ticket to the CFP.

OU will open its 2026 season against UTEP on Sept. 5.