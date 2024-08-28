How Oklahoma WR Jalil Farooq Became a 'Vocal Leader' Over the Offseason
NORMAN — Despite dealing with a foot injury over the offseason, Oklahoma wide receiver Jalil Farooq was able to make the most of his time away from the game.
Missing a portion of the team's spring and summer workouts with a foot fracture, Farooq is healthy once again and is listed as a starter on the No. 16-ranked Sooners' first depth chart of the year ahead of Friday's 6 p.m. season opener against Temple.
Having Farooq back in the lineup early in the season will help the team's offense get in rhythm through the non-conference slate as OU prepares for its first season in the SEC.
Despite not getting the full offseason to work with his teammates, Farooq said he was able to find ways to improve while dealing with his foot injury.
"Life is full of obstacles," Farooq said. Monday after practice. "So me being able to be a better player off the field, a coach-player, not being able to practice as much and do a lot in the spring, dealing with a foot injury, made me a better man. I'd never been hurt in college, so that was the first time I had to really deal with that. So just getting better in that."
Part of being a "coach-player" like Farooq said means growing into one of the team's primary vocal leaders. Now in his fourth season with the program, the senior wideout has been in Norman since before Venables and his staff arrived and is able to teach the younger players in the locker room.
Being able to learn from Farooq, a veteran player, will help talented young receivers like Jaquaize Pettaway, Ivan Carreon, Zion Kearney develop into solid options who will be ready to make an impact when their opportunity comes.
"Being more of a vocal leader, leading by example," Farooq said. "Making sure I'm setting an example for (the) younger guys. Just being everything I need to be for them, telling them, giving them great advice. I've been through the process, so just being able to give them the advice that they need."
On the field, Farooq racked up a career-high 45 catches for 694 yards and two touchdowns as a junior in 2023.
Even coming off of the best statistical season of his collegiate career, Farooq served as one of the more underrated players on the Sooners' roster after being the team's third-leading receiver last season.
Despite being one of the most experienced wide receivers on OU's roster, Farooq will likely be the team's No. 3 option for the second consecutive year after Brent Venables and company added Deion Burks and brought back Nic Anderson over the offseason, and return Andrel Anthony from injury.
Still, Farooq earned a starting spot in Oklahoma's first official depth chart of 2024 and will log plenty of snaps as an integral part of Seth Littrell's offense. With vertical threats like Burks, Anderson and Brenen Thompson populating the Sooners' wide receiver corps, defenses will be stretched down the field, which should help Farooq get open in short and intermediate areas.
"Brenen is a guy that brings intensity in practice every day," Farooq said. "He is one of the guys that works consistently, he continuously makes plays 24/7. I take a lot from his game, he's super fast and in our receivers room we have all (No. 1) receivers. So anybody can step up to the plate and play receiver right now, today. ... We push each other all the time, we bring each other up. Not really bringing each other down, that's our biggest thing. Really being positive in the room. If someone makes a mistake, bringing them up and even calling our brothers out. If somebody makes a mistake, nobody's bigger than the team."
Farooq was rated the No. 123 overall prospect by the 247 Sports Composite in the 2021 recruiting class, and was ranked No. 158 by Rivals.
While Farooq's ball security was lackluster at times in 2023, the Lanham, MD, product had a few highlight performances as well. The former 4-star recruit topped 100 yards twice during his junior season, including a five-catch, 130-yard performance against Texas that helped lead OU to a huge victory in the Red River Rivalry.
Now that Jackson Arnold has taken over as the team's starting quarterback after Farooq spent the past two seasons building chemistry with Dillon Gabriel, the senior wideout will need to get adjusted to playing with Arnold.
The former 5-star QB found Farooq four times for 57 yards in the Alamo Bowl against Arizona, but the veteran pass catcher seems very confident that Arnold will excel in his first year as a starter.
"I watched Jackson come in, he's a great guy," Farooq said. "He is a leader. He's becoming more and more of a leader, day in and day out. He's leading the team. He's taken over and I can see him being a future Heisman candidate. ... We're just getting work continuously, getting work with each other. Just continue to build our relationship. We were getting film work while I was hurt."
So far in his career, Farooq has started 23 of his 34 games and delivered 86 receptions for 1,229 yards and seven touchdowns, plus another 240 yards on 33 rushing attempts. He also led the team in kickoff returns each of his first two seasons, with 31 runbacks for 697 yards and a 22.5-yard average.
If Farooq is able to have another solid season as the Sooners' third option, OU's offense should have a successful passing attack.
Listed at 6-foot-1 and over 200 pounds, Farooq will also have a chance to play professionally if he has better ball security and puts forth another impressive statistical campaign.
"I'm truly excited. I can't wait to get out there with my guys," Farooq said. "We put a lot of hard work in in the summer and in the spring. We're just ready to get out there and showcase what we're really about. Really excited about that, just to have a good game with my brothers."