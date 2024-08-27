Why Teammates Think Oklahoma QB Jackson Arnold Will Be a 'Future Heisman Candidate'
NORMAN — Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold has an array of weapons to go with a golden arm, a 5-star pedigree and a silent but deeply bronze audience standing behind him just outside Memorial Stadium.
A rebuilt offensive line might be a major concern in 2024, but if Arnold stays upright this season and the No. 16-ranked Sooners win some ballgames, there’s no reason to think he won’t be in contention for some postseason hardware.
But can he win the big trophy? He’s already been nominated for multiple awards on the ubiquitous preseason watch lists. But if the Sooners get off to a hot start, will the Jackson Arnold hype train actually reach New York?
“He’s taken over,” said OU wide receiver Jalil Farooq, “and I can see him being a future Heisman candidate.”
That may be pie in the sky. Or maybe, as Arnold goes to work every day literally in the shadows of seven Heisman Trophy winners who blazed a brilliant trail before him and are now memorialized with “heroic-sized” statues in OU’s Heisman Park, it’s all too realistic.
Arnold admits it’s tough to live up to that legacy, where running backs Billy Vessels, Steve Owens and Billy Sims and quarterbacks Jason White, Sam Bradford, Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray pose outside the stadium for all eternity.
But he also said it’s one of the reasons why so many great players want to come to Oklahoma.
“I feel like you have to embrace it a little bit,” Arnold said Monday night after practice. “It's the history of the school, it's what makes this program that much more special. I don't know how many — I think it's what, four QB Heisman winners? Four or five. That's a ton, and it's a ton to live up to.
“But at the same time, I want to create a name for myself, create a legacy for myself, and really, I don't wanna be compared to one of those guys. I wanna be the best version of myself, and hopefully I can get a statue out there one day.”
MORE JACKSON ARNOLD
Danny Stutsman Says Jackson Arnold Has "Won Over the Locker Room"
How Oklahoma is Helping Out Its Young Quarterback
Jackson Arnold Has Become "The Face of Oklahoma"
Arnold came to OU a 5-star prospect from Denton, TX, and he wouldn’t mind leaving Norman as the Sooners’ eighth Heisman winner. He said he actually met White, the 2003 winner, at a recruiting event at OU, and it left an impression on him.
“Me, him and my dad talked for a little while,” he said.
As a freshman last year, Arnold played sparingly as Dillon Gabriel’s backup. When Gabriel hit the transfer portal, Arnold took over as the starter for the Alamo Bowl. His first career start was uneven in a loss to Arizona, but showed plenty of potential on which he can build something — maybe even something permanent.
“He’s a dude,” said senior tight end Jake Roberts, a transfer from Baylor who played previously at North Texas. “He can sling it for sure.
“It’s been great working with him. Being a younger guy, too, I feel like I’m able to help him with some of the experience side of things, playing a lot of football.”
Another tight end, Southeastern Louisiana transfer Bauer Sharp, said his background as a quarterback — and moving his locker next to Arnold’s — has helped them develop a tighter bond.
“After the play, when we talk about certain plays,” Sharp said, “I feel like I can get a better understanding of what he’s seeing and he knows that I have a better understanding of what he’s seeing too.”
According to the latest odds from DraftKings, Gabriel is now the (way too early) frontrunner for this year’s Heisman. But up next are five SEC quarterbacks not named Jackson Arnold: Georgia’s Carson Beck, Texas’ Quinn Ewers, Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart, Alabama’s Jalen Milroe and Tennessee’s Nico Iamaleava, with odds ranging from +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total) on Beck to +1500 (bet $10 to win $60) on Iamaleava. Down the list a little bit is LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier at +2200. A little further is Texas A&M’s Connor Weigman at +3000. And down even further are Missouri’s Brady Cook at +3500 and Oklahoma’s own Jackson Arnold — also at +3500.
Just among SEC quarterbacks, Arnold has eight other trains to pass. So the Arnold hype train has a long way to go just to catch up with the rest of the league.
But if Arnold stays on the right track, who’s to say he can’t catch them?
“There’s always gonna be pressure being the quarterback at any Division I school, more so here with all the past Heisman winners and the success we’ve had at this position,” Arnold said. “But for me, I just try to stay off social media. That’s really the cause of a lot of negativity and pressure. Really just focusing on my job, focusing on what’s in this facility, not what’s said outside the facility. Just really focused on getting better with your guys day in and day out and just winning the day.”
Arnold , who was named one of four team captains for Friday's 6 p.m. season opener against Temple, walks and talks like an Oklahoma quarterback now. He’s relaxed and in command in public appearances, media interviews and especially team settings. It’s a persona into which he needed time to grow.
“From a leadership standpoint, showing up every day,” coach Brent Venables said. “He’s been consistent, he’s been challenged and the guys he’s been going up against every day, I think, is making not only him, but the offense better.”
“He's becoming more and more of a leader, day in and day out,” Farooq said. “He's leading the team.”
Another wideout, senior J.J. Hester, said he’s been working hard to build a rapport with Arnold. Together last spring, this summer and throughout training camp, they developed a strong chemistry.
And yes, Arnold’s powerful right arm is the absolute truth.
“He can throw it deep and we like to score from deep,” Hester said. “So I’ll just put it like that.”
“He’s got the talent, obviously,” Roberts said. “I just try to help him out when I can. But he's great. It's been great working with him.”