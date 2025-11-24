Oklahoma Flips Four-Star Running Back From Texas A&M
Jonathan Hatton Jr. was Oklahoma's first 2026 commit.
Now, the 4-star running back is back in the Sooners' fold.
Nearly a year after decommitting from OU, Hatton flipped from Texas A&M on Monday, becoming the 22nd commitment of the class for OU. National Signing Day for the 2026 class is next Wednesday.
The 6-foot, 205-pound back from Cibolo (TX) Steele is ranked as the No. 4 running back and No. 74 player overall in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He's also ranked as the No. 10 player in the state of Texas.
Hatton initially committed to the Sooners on Oct. 3, 2023, after receiving an offer in June of that year.
He remained committed to OU until early December 2024 when he decommitted as offers kept rolling in.
Even after his change of heart, the Sooners remained in close contact, mainly running backs coach DeMarco Murray.
Hatton committed to the Aggies on March 22, but visited Ohio State and Oklahoma — as well as Texas A&M — following his commitment.
Hatton ran for 1,229 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2024, averaging nearly 9.2 yards per carry. He ran for 1,222 yards and 21 scores the year before and 210 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman in 2023 at San Antonio Brandeis before transferring to Cibolo, northeast of San Antonio.
While the yardage production bump from his sophomore to junior season might seem slight, it was far more impressive, as he reached the same total with nearly 100 fewer carries.
Hatton has rushed for more than 1,300 yards and 16 touchdowns so far this season. Steele is 11-1 and takes on San Antonio Johnson in the quarterfinals of the Class 6A Division I playoffs this weekend.
Cibolo Steele is the same high school that produced former Sooners outside linebacker Mark Jackson Jr. The Sooners also flipped Jackson from Texas A&M during the recruiting process.
Hatton joined Missouri product DeZephen Walker as Sooners' running back commits in the incoming class.
He becomes the third-highest ranked recruit in the class, behind only quarterback Bowe Bentley of Celina, TX, and edge rusher Jake Kreul of Orlando, FL.
Bentley is the No. 68 player in the class and Kreul No. 72 according to the 247Sports Composite.