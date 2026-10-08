How Special Teams has Shaped Oklahoma Red River Rivalry Success

NORMAN — Oklahoma special teams have generally been excellent over the last couple seasons under Doug Deakin, but the Sooners have struggled there in recent weeks.

Tate Sandell has missed field goals in back-to-back games, Isaiah Sategna lost a fumble on a punt return against New Mexico, and the Sooners committed two penalties on punt returns in the loss to Michigan.

Oklahoma has also alternated between Grayson Miller and Jacob Ulrich at punter, and though both have been solid neither has been spectacular.

Sooners coach Brent Venables expressed confidence in his special teams this week when asked about the group ahead of Saturday’s showdown with top-ranked Texas at the Cotton Bowl.

“I feel good about it,” Venables said, specifically bringing up his confidence in Sandell and Ulrich’s performance against Georgia after taking over for Miller.

The Red River Shootout often turns on big special teams plays, and with Oklahoma’s struggles on offense so far this season, the Sooners’ potential path to victory figures to need strong special teams play at least and likely a game-changing special teams moment.

Last year is an obvious example of that as Ryan Niblett’s 75-yard punt return for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter helped Texas pull off a 23-6 upset victory over Oklahoma.

Here is a look at three Red River matchups that were shaped in part by big special-teams plays for the Sooners:

2020: Block Squared

In one of the wildest games in not only the rivalry’s storied history but in college football history, the Sooners came up with a pair of massive special teams plays en route to a 53-45, four-overtime victory at the Cotton Bowl.

With the game tied at 10 early in the second quarter, David Ugwoegbu tracked Longhorns punter Ryan Bujcevski’s rugby-style punt and reached up to block Bujcevski’s kick. Ugwoegbu then switched directions and chased the ball down at the Texas 5.

A penalty pushed the ball back to the 20, but five plays later, Marcus Major’s 5-yard touchdown put the Sooners up 17-10.

Then in the third overtime, Perrion Winfrey got a hand on Cameron Dicker’s field-goal attempt to keep the kick well short.

Though Gabe Brkic missed a field goal that would’ve won it on the next possession, the Sooners likely would’ve lost the game.

2014: Alex Ross Houses It

The 2014 season was a mostly forgettable one for the Sooners, as the offense struggled under Josh Heupel the season before Lincoln Riley took over and the Baker Mayfield era began.

But perhaps the high of that season came in the Cotton Bowl when 11th-ranked Oklahoma took on unranked Texas.

Quentin Hayes had an apparent fumble return for a touchdown just four plays into the game, but the call was overturned on review and the Longhorns eventually finished off a 13-play drive that ate nearly seven minutes off the clock with a field goal.

But Alex Ross had an answer.

Ross came into the game leading the nation in kick return yardage and came up huge, going straight into the teeth of Texas’ coverage unit to return the kick 91 yards for a touchdown.

The Longhorns made a late push to make the game close but Ross’ early return made a massive difference as the Sooners escaped with a 31-26 victory.

1975: Joe Washington … Punts?

Oklahoma superstar Joe Washington had an apparent massive special-teams play early in the 1975 contest.

With the Sooners leading 3-0 in the first quarter, Washington returned the punt 80 yards for a touchdown, but the play was called back due to a pair of clipping penalties on Oklahoma.

Oklahoma led 24-17 late in the contest when the Sooners’ defense forced a Texas punt that pinned OU inside its own 10.

A first-down fumble nearly derailed the game, but Terry Webb recovered it to keep the drive alive.

The Sooners faced third-and-8 at their own 10, needing a big play to avoid giving the Longhorns prime field position.

But Oklahoma instead dialed up a play that worked to perfection.

The snap went directly to Washington, who quick-kicked the ball, catching Texas off guard.

Washington’s punt went for 76 yards, giving the Longhorns a long field.

Oklahoma went on to win by that 24-17 score and ultimately won the national championship.

Washington’s punt was the longest for the Sooners against Texas until Michael Turk’s 85-yarder in 2021.

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