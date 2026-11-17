NORMAN — The momentum that OU has built on the recruiting trail over the last week carried into Monday.

The Sooners have earned a verbal commitment from Class of 2028 wide receiver and Cache, Okla., native Kenyon Sweat, per a report from Sam Spiegelman of Rivals.

Sweat is listed at 6-foot-2 and 173 pounds. He is graded as a 3-star prospect by all major recruiting services, and he is the No. 391 overall prospect and the No. 52 wideout in the 2028 class, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Sweat runs a 4.35 40-yard dash and he has logged an 11-foot broad jump, per his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Though he isn’t graded as a blue-chip recruit, Sweat has earned offers from plenty of major programs, including Michigan, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Texas Tech, Georgia Tech, Iowa State and Wisconsin.

Sweat has spent the fall touring campuses across the country. The wide receiver prospect took an unofficial visit to Norman on Sept. 19, when the Sooners beat New Mexico 14-6. He visited Texas A&M and Tennessee in the weeks after his

Before that, he participated at camps at Tennessee, Iowa State and Texas Tech.

Sweat is the eighth player from the Class of 2028 to commit to Oklahoma, joining athlete Kamieon Compton-Nero, tight end Connor Arant, linebacker Jay Schell, quarterback Trey Tagliaferri, linebacker Tylan Henderson, wide receiver Colton Fitzgibbon and defensive lineman Logan Lokey.

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According to 247Sports, three of the Sooners’ eight commits — Compton-Nero, Arant and Schell — are 4-star prospects, while the others are 3-star recruits. The website has OU’s class ranked No. 1 nationally in its team recruiting rankings.

Sweat's commitment marks OU's third in the last few days. Compton-Nero pledged to OU on Friday, while Henderson announced his commitment one day later.

Oklahoma has now set the foundation for its 2028 class. And the Sooners will look to make that class as strong as their 2027 haul.

The Sooners have earned commitments from 27 players from the Class of 2027 and currently hold the No. 7 ranking in the 247Sports team rankings. Of the Sooners’ 27 pledges from that class, 12 of them are graded as 4-star prospects or better.

As for Oklahoma’s 2026 squad, the Sooners defeated No. 19 Ole Miss on Sunday to clinch bowl eligibility for the 28th year in a row. OU will host Texas A&M on Saturday before battling Missouri on the road to end the regular season.

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