How to Watch No. 11 Oklahoma vs. No. 22 Auburn
Everything's gone to plan so far for Oklahoma.
The No. 11-ranked Sooners have brushed aside Illinois State and Temple and made a statement against Michigan.
They'll open Southeastern Conference play a perfect 3-0 this weekend, and a familiar face is set to return to Norman. Former OU quarterback Jackson Arnold will lead the No. 22-ranked Auburn Tigers onto Owen Field on Saturday (2:30 p.m., ABC).
Last year, the clash on the plains formally introduced the SEC to Sooner Magic.
A late pick six by OU linebacker Kip Lewis flipped the game, delivering the Sooners their first win as members of their new conference.
This year, Oklahoma is hoping to send the message that it is ready to compete at the top of the SEC in Year 2 with a strong showing against Auburn.
Brent Venables' team picked up its first road win of the year on Saturday with a 42-3 win over Temple.
Quarterback John Mateer extended his streak of recording a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown to nine-straight games against the Owls. He completed 20-of-34 passes for 282 yards and one score, and he also threw a pick. Mateer rushed the ball seven times for 75 yards, including a 51-yard touchdown.
True freshman running back Tory Blaylock also had a nice trip to Philadelphia. He rushed 14 times for 100 yards and two scores.
Read More Oklahoma Football
- Oklahoma-Temple Review: PFF Grades and Snap Counts
- Oklahoma DB Kendel Dolby 'Thankful' to Return to Lineup After Year-Long Absence
- 'Special' RB Tory Blaylock Continued Dynamic Start to Oklahoma Career Against Temple
The Sooners' defense was excellent again.
Temple's only field goal was set up by Mateer's interception, which was thrown deep in OU territory.
Oklahoma held the Owls to 104 yards of total offense, and OU allowed Temple to convert just three of its 16 attempts on third down.
OU's defense ranks fourth in scoring defense and total defense, second in passing defense and 34th in rushing defense entering Week 4.
Auburn enters the weekend 3-0 as well, with wins over Baylor, Ball State and South Alabama.
Arnold completed 13-of-24 passes for 142 yards and one touchdown in the 31-15 win over South Alabama. He also rushed the ball 10 times for 50 yards and two additional scores.
Oklahoma will also host the SEC Network pregame show, SEC Nation, from the South Oval on Saturday morning.
How to Watch No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners vs. No. 22 Auburn Tigers
- Location: Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
- Date: Sept. 20
- Time: 2:30 p.m.
- Channel: ABC
- TV Broadcast Crew: TBA
- Radio Broadcast: 107.7 FM The Franchise
- Weather Forecast: A high of 85 degrees with a 55 percent chance of storms