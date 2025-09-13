'Special' RB Tory Blaylock Continued Dynamic Start to Oklahoma Career Against Temple
PHILADELPHIA — Oklahoma’s first road trip of the season helped spread the word about true freshman running back Tory Blaylock.
He led the Sooners’ rushing attack in No. 13 OU’s 42-3 win over Temple, racking up 100 yards and two scores on the ground on 14 carries at Lincoln Financial Field.
Heading into SEC play, Blaylock is clearly the Sooners’ most productive running back, which is a credit to his body of work since arriving on campus last winter.
“Just a tough guy. Not 100 percent healthy and he loves to compete,” OU coach Brent Venables said after the win. “We’ve been bragging on him since way back in the spring. He led in the spring with the most explosive plays. He runs through trash. He’s got great speed. He’s got on the edge. You saw that, his burst. He’s got really good patience and pace to him, too, as a running back. Runs well behind his pads and runs through a lot of arm tackles.”
In the first half, Blaylock got to the corner and darted 18 yards down the sideline for a score. At the time, it was OU’s second-longest rushing play of the year and the longest run by one of DeMarco Murray’s running backs.
“He’s not a true freshman,” offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle said. “His mindset, the way he shows up every day in the building and at practice and how he understands everything the offense asks. He’s not a true freshman. He’s a stud. He prepares like a stud.”
In the second half, Blaylock popped a 25-yard run.
That run stood as the longest rushing play of the year for the Sooners (3-0) until quarterback John Mateer outran the Temple defense for a 51-yard touchdown … on the very next snap.
Still, Blaylock’s performance was a welcome addition to aid Mateer’s own 63-yard day on the ground.
“I feel like every game I'm kind of getting under my feet," Blaylock said. “As a freshman and getting out there, you're a little nervous and shaky at first, but with more games under my belt, obviously I'm gonna get more comfortable."
Mateer had another nice day through the air.
He completed 21-of-37 passes for 287 yards and a score, as well as throwing one interception.
But every member of the Sooners’ offense knows they have to continue to take strides in the running game to stay balanced once SEC play starts next week against No. 24 Auburn.
“Establishing the run game, that’s key No. 1 of our offense and the winning edge is establishing the run,” Arbuckle said. “Seeing those guys gain more confidence, seeing those guys stick their foot and get downhill faster, seeing our offensive line build some good continuity, opening up some lanes for them, it’s exciting.
“It’s crucial for offensive success. Definitely exciting, something we have to keep building on, keep getting better at. Wasn’t perfect. There are going to be a lot of learns on the tape. I’m excited for that.”
The Sooners haven’t gotten the expected production from California transfer Jaydn Ott through three weeks, but if Blaylock can carry Saturday’s momentum into SEC play, Oklahoma will still have a dynamic back to pair with Mateer.
“He’s super impressive,” Mateer said. “He’s so mature and nothing that you put in front of him is too much, he takes it all and he learns really quickly.
“And I think that’s what makes him so special.”