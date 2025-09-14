Oklahoma-Temple Review: PFF Grades and Snap Counts
The No.13-ranked Oklahoma Sooners moved to 3-0 following a dominant 42-3 win over the Temple Owls at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Saturday.
While OU looks ahead to its SEC opener against Auburn next week in Norman (2:30 p.m. kickoff) with a promising 3-0 start, the Owls fall to 2-1 after a strong early season rush.
With a 39-point win, quite a few of Brent Venables' Sooners graded out well, according to Pro Football Focus. Offense, defense and even special teams got in on the action. Considering last week's win over Michigan saw a handful of special teams blunders, today's performance against the Owls was a welcome site for Oklahoma.
Offense
With Michael Fasusi sitting out today's game, Bill Bedenbaugh only had to tinker with the offensive line by sliding in Logan Howland at left tackle. Howland finished with a 54.3 PFF grade and registered 81 snaps in his second start of the season.
The line performed well against the overmatched Owls, helping the Sooners record their first 100-yard performance by a running back in Tory Blaylock, who finished with an overall grade of 79.3.
In addition to Blaylock, John Mateer added a 51-yard touchdown scamper to the Sooners overall 228 yards on the ground. Oklahoma rushed 42 times for a 5.4 yard average.
In the passing game, Mateer added to his exciting early season start with a touchdown through the air going 20-for-34 for 278 yards passing. With his score on the ground and through the air, Mateer extended his streak of having a rushing and passing touchdown in the same game to nine -- good enough for fourth best since 2000. Mateer finished with an overall grade of 83.4.
Jaren Kanak, unsurprisingly, had another high grade performance (86.9, which led the offense) to add to his interesting day.
Following the Sooners first score of the day, Oklahoma lined up to kick the extra point only to audible Kanak into the shotgun. The Hays, Kansas native received the ball, shuffled to the line, before throwing a jump pass to punter Jacob Ulrich for the two-point conversion.
Isaiah Sategna III led the receivers in catches (7) and yards (97) -- both his season high. Sategna finished with an overall grade of 85.8.
Players listed from top to bottom in order of snaps played:
LT Logan Howland, 81 snaps (54.3 overall grade)
C Jake Maikkula, 78 (71.3)
LG Heath Ozaeta, 62 (63.1)
QB John Mateer, 62 (83.4)
RT Derek Simmons, 62 (67.5)
RG Febechi Nwaiwu, 60 (62.8)
RWR Deion Burks, 59 (59.9)
SLWR Isaiah Sategna III, 45 (85.8)
TE-L Jaren Kanak, 38 (86.9)
LWR Keontez Lewis, 33 (63.9)
HB Tory Blaylock, 31 (79.3)
RWR Ivan Carreon, 28 (53.8)
HB Xavier Robinson, 24 (71.7)
TE-L Carson Kent, 23 (58.6)
LT Ryan Fodje, 21 (59.5)
HB Jovantae Barnes, 20 (63.7)
RWR Elijah Thomas, 19 (61.3)
LG Eddy Pierre-Louis, 19 (56.5)
QB Michael Hawkins Jr., 19 (56.5)
LT Luke Baklenko, 19 (62.1)
TE-L Kade McIntyre, 17 (50.0)
TE-L Will Huggins, 16 (53.0)
LWR Zion Kearney, 14 (68.8)
RWR Jer'Michael Carter, 12 (56.5)
LWR Josiah Martin, 11 (57.6)
LWR Zion Ragins, 11 (57.5)
HB Jaydn Ott, 6 (62.0)
RG Gunnar Allen, 3 (60.0)
Defense
The defense put together another outstanding performance against Temple.
They held the Owls to 3-16 on third down. For those who haven't kept track so far, Oklahoma's defense has held their first three opponents to 7-41 on third down.
Defensive back/cheetah Kendel Dolby made his 2025 debut against the Owls, returning from his injury dating back to last year's game against Tennessee. Dolby was second on the team with four solo tackles, including a tackle for loss. He finished with a 62.1 overall grade.
Edge rusher Marvin Jones Jr. added to his stellar start with Oklahoma. He finished with an overall grade of 75.8 -- a grade that led all defenisve linemen.
Linebacker Kobie McKinzie finished with three tackles and graded out with a 69.9. His counterpart Sammy Omosigho led the defense with an overall grade of 89.7 on 21 snaps.
On the day, the Sooner defense stifled the Owls, allowing only 104 total yards. Don't ask Venables for compliments, however. The Oklahoma head coach called their third consecutive game without a forced turnover as "disgusting" following the win.
Players listed from top to bottom in order of snaps played:
SCB Reggie Powers, 46 snaps (68.8 overall grade)
DLE Marvin Jones Jr., 37 (75.8)
FS Micahel Boganowski, 34 (57.9)
LCB Devon Jordan, 30 (70.5)
DLT David Stone, 28 (72.6)
RCB Jacobe Johnson, 28 (67.8)
SCB Kendel Dolby, 28 (62.1)
RCB Courtland Guillory, 63.9
DLE Taylor Wein, 26 (67.9)
DRT Gracen Halton, 26 (74.6)
FS Jaydan Hardy, 25 (60.3)
MLB Kobie McKinzie, 23 (69.9)
DRE R Mason Thomas, 23 (59.5)
MLB Kip Lewis, 23 (73.6)
DLT Damonic Williams, 23 (68.6)
FS Peyton Bowen, 22 (71.2)
DRE Adepoju Adebawore, 22 (68.6)
SS Robert Spears-Jennings, 22 (65.2)
WLB Sammy Omosigho, 21 (89.7)
MLB Owen Heinecke, 20 (83.4)
LE Markus Strong, 15 (53.0)
MLB James Nesta , 13 (51.7)
SS Taylor Heim, 13 (74.7)
DRT Jayden Jackson, 12 (74.0)
WLB Kendal Daniels, 12 (53.4)
FS Omarion Robinson, 6 (62.4)
DRT Trent Wilson, 5 (65.7)
LOLB Wyatt Gilmore, 4 (90.1)
ROLB Nigel Smith II, 3 (66.6)