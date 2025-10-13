How to Watch Oklahoma's First Trip to Battle South Carolina
Oklahoma hits the road for the first time in SEC play this year looking to bounce back.
The Sooners stumbled in the Cotton Bowl. Texas ended OU’s unbeaten start to 2025 with a 23-6 win over Brent Venables’ team.
Quarterback John Mateer returned to the lineup after missing one game, but he struggled in his first Red River Rivalry experience.
He completed 20-of-38 passes for 202 yards and no touchdowns, and he threw three interceptions in the loss.
Mateer was also sacked five times as the offensive line struggles, an issue the Sooners (5-1, 1-1 SEC) will have to get sorted in order to win on the road in the SEC.
Oklahoma’s opponents, the South Carolina Gamecocks, also enter the game following a loss.
Shane Beamer’s team lost a road tilt against LSU on Saturday night, 20-10.
The defeat dropped the Gamecocks to 3-3 overall on the season and 1-3 in SEC contests following prior losses to Vanderbilt and Missouri. South Carolina has also notched a victory over Kentucky this season.
Both teams have struggled to run the ball this year, but South Carolina enjoyed a positive night on the ground against LSU.
Entering last week, the Gamecocks were ranked 120th in the country in rushing yards per game, but they totaled 193 yards on 45 rushes in Death Valley.
Matt Fuller led the way with seven carries for 83 yards, which included a 72-yard gain.
Rashul Faison added 68 yards on 13 carries, but star quarterback LaNorris Sellers picked up just 19 yards on 22 carries.
Sellers completed 15-of-27 passes for 124 yards and no scores, and he also threw one interception against LSU.
Last year, South Carolina won the first-ever meeting between the two programs.
The Gamecocks beat OU 35-9.
Michael Hawkins Jr. started the contest, but he was replaced by Jackson Arnold after South Carolina forced turnovers on its first three defensive possessions of the game.
How to Watch No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
- Location: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, SC
- Date: Oct. 18
- Time: 11:45 a.m. CT
- Channel: SEC Network
- TV Broadcast Crew: TBA
- Radio Broadcast: 107.7 FM The Franchise
- Weather Forecast: Partly cloudy with a high of 80 degrees