Oklahoma Keeps up Recent Recruiting Streak With Thanksgiving Addition
Oklahoma football got a Thanksgiving treat Thursday, picking up a commitment from four-star wide receiver Jayden Petit.
Petit (6-foot-4, 195 pounds) is the No. 24 wide receiver in the 2026 class according to the 247 Sports Composite rankings, and the No. 167 player in the class overall.
Petit had been committed to Wisconsin since late June but decommitted from the Badgers on Wednesday.
He visited Norman in early June after receiving an offer from the Sooners in March, then returned in late October for OU’s loss to Ole Miss.
The Miami St. John Neumann standout also had offers that included Missouri, Notre Dame, North Carolina and Auburn.
The Naples, Florida, product had a monster regular season as a senior, with 54 catches for 1,224 yards and 22 touchdowns in just seven games.
He finished with 1,544 yards and 23 touchdowns on 69 catches.
As a junior, he had 777 yards and 12 touchdowns on 55 catches. The year before, he had 1,141 yards and 16 touchdowns on 66 catches.
Pettit’s commitment continues a strong closing kick for the Sooners in the 2026 class.
They added four-star running back Jonathan Hatton Jr. of Cibolo (Texas) Steele on Monday and then three-star safety Markel Ford from Mesquite (Texas) Horn on Wednesday.
Oklahoma moved up to No. 15 in the 247 Composite team rankings for the class.
Petit is the fifth wide receiver in the class for the Sooners, joining St. John Bosco (California) product Daniel Odom, Middletown (Delaware) Appoquinimink’s Jahsier Rogers, Owasso Rejoice Christian’s Xavier Okwufulueze, and Lafayette (Louisiana) Christian Academy’s Brayden Allen.
Petit is the fourth-highest ranked recruit in OU’s class according to the 247 Sports Composite, behind only quarterback Bowe Bentley (No. 68), edge rusher Jake Kreul (72), and Hatton (74).
By the time Petit decommitted from Wisconsin, there were plenty of signs that pointed toward him jumping over to Oklahoma.
Sooners’ coaches remained in close contact with Petit throughout the process, and OU’s recent surge helped, while Wisconsin is just 4-7 this season heading into Saturday’s season finale against Minnesota.